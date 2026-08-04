What do you want to know about the Great Salt Lake?

Editor's note: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative with funding from Love the Lake, an initiative of the nonprofit Great Salt Lake Alliance. Editorial decisions are made independently by the collaborative and partner newsrooms.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders have set a goal to raise the Great Salt Lake by seven feet to 4,198 feet above sea level by the time Utah hosts the 2034 Winter Olympics.

It will be a monumental task to save and dedicate the additional 800,000 acre-feet of water needed each year — that's twice the amount of water used in homes and on yards in the Great Salt Lake Basin — especially with this year's record-low snowpack and extreme drought.

Utah newsrooms that have banded together to cover the lake as the Great Salt Lake Collaborative will cover all of the developments by politicians, philanthropists, residents, businesses, farmers and industries.

Take this quick eight-question survey so we can report on what matters to you. We want to know what questions you have, your hopes and fears and how the lake affects you.

Scan the QR code to take the Great Salt Lake survey. (Photo: Great Salt Lake Collaborative)

Questions? Contact me by emailing info@greatsaltlakenews.org.

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative with funding from Love the Lake, an initiative of the nonprofit Great Salt Lake Alliance. Editorial decisions are made independently by the Collaborative and partner newsrooms.

Newsrooms across Utah, including KSL NewsRadio, will use the Great Salt Lake survey results to bolster their reporting about water in Utah.