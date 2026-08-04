What do you want to know about the Great Salt Lake?

By Heather May, Great Salt Lake Collaborative | Posted - Aug. 4, 2026 at 9:36 a.m.

 
The Stansbury Mountains are reflected in a patch of water along the Great Salt Lake on Jan. 6.

The Stansbury Mountains are reflected in a patch of water along the Great Salt Lake on Jan. 6. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Save Story

Editor's note: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative with funding from Love the Lake, an initiative of the nonprofit Great Salt Lake Alliance. Editorial decisions are made independently by the collaborative and partner newsrooms.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders have set a goal to raise the Great Salt Lake by seven feet to 4,198 feet above sea level by the time Utah hosts the 2034 Winter Olympics.

It will be a monumental task to save and dedicate the additional 800,000 acre-feet of water needed each year — that's twice the amount of water used in homes and on yards in the Great Salt Lake Basin — especially with this year's record-low snowpack and extreme drought.

Utah newsrooms that have banded together to cover the lake as the Great Salt Lake Collaborative will cover all of the developments by politicians, philanthropists, residents, businesses, farmers and industries.

Take this quick eight-question survey so we can report on what matters to you. We want to know what questions you have, your hopes and fears and how the lake affects you.

Scan the QR code to take the Great Salt Lake survey.
Scan the QR code to take the Great Salt Lake survey. (Photo: Great Salt Lake Collaborative)

Questions? Contact me by emailing info@greatsaltlakenews.org.

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative with funding from Love the Lake, an initiative of the nonprofit Great Salt Lake Alliance. Editorial decisions are made independently by the Collaborative and partner newsrooms.

Newsrooms across Utah, including KSL NewsRadio, will use the Great Salt Lake survey results to bolster their reporting about water in Utah.

Most recent Great Salt Lake stories

Related topics

Great Salt LakeEnvironmentUtahOutdoors
Heather May, Great Salt Lake Collaborative

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  