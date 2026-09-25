Nor'easter expected to disrupt travel, flood basements, knock out power along East Coast

A surfer and boogie boarder paddle out, as a strong coastal storm is forecasted to batter the northeast coast into the weekend, during sunrise in the Atlantic Ocean in Lido Beach, N.Y., Friday.(Shannon Stapleton, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS A nor'easter is forecast to impact the East Coast from Maine to Washington, D.C., this weekend.

Flights may be disrupted as world leaders depart New York after the United Nations General Assembly.

Events like the Global Citizen Festival and Ed Sheeran concerts have already been canceled.

NEW YORK — A strong nor'easter is expected to bring flooding, powerful wind gusts, ​heavy rain and rip currents to areas along the East Coast from Maine to Washington, D.C., over the weekend, and to affect ‌flight schedules as world leaders leave New York City after the annual United Nations General Assembly ⁠session. The Federal Aviation Administration said ​on Friday that flights at all ⁠three major New York City area airports could be disrupted by strong winds.

American Airlines, JetBlue ‌and United Airlines waived change fees for eligible flights, encouraging customers ⁠to postpone travel between Friday and Sunday in ⁠the Northeast.

The National Weather Service said winds of up to 55 mph in some areas could make driving difficult.

New York City officials warned of possible basement flooding, power outages and travel disruptions.

Passenger railroad Amtrak warned that service could be disrupted ‌in the Northeast because of the storm.

The ​open-air Global Citizen Festival in Manhattan's Central Park, scheduled for Sunday, and Ed Sheeran's concerts near Boston on Friday and Saturday, both expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees, were canceled.

Major League Baseball rescheduled Sunday's game in Boston between the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox for Friday, with the teams now playing a doubleheader at Fenway ​Park; the New York Yankees moved their Saturday home game against the Baltimore ‌Orioles up to ‌Friday afternoon.

As the U.N. General Assembly wraps up, among those scheduled to address the world body this weekend are China's vice president and the foreign ministers of Canada, Germany, India and Russia. "The U.N. has always endured, and surmounted, stormy ‌weather both outside and ​inside the building," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said ‌when asked about the ⁠impending storm.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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