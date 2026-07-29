Funding uncertainty threatens future of UVU's Utah Lake algae barge

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A one-of-a-kind boat designed by Utah Valley University students and faculty to combat harmful algae blooms on Utah Lake could be entering its final season on the water.

The specialized vessel, which has been operating since 2022, was built with a singular mission: remove algae from the lake and improve water quality in areas heavily used by the public.

Over the years, funding for the project has come from a partnership involving the State of Utah, UVU and the Utah Lake Authority. But the boat team said Utah Lake Authority has told them they cannot afford to contribute another $40,000 needed to keep the program running next season.

"If we don't get funding for next summer, then it will just stay on its trailer in the parking lot at UVU," said UVU associate professor Kevin Shurtleff, who came up with the project. "That would be a real tragedy because it's a great asset."

The 34-foot-long, 10-foot-wide boat is equipped with a series of hoses, tanks, filters and treatment systems designed to collect and eliminate algae from the water. While it may not resemble a traditional lake vessel, its creators said the results have been significant.

One of those operating the barge vessel is UVU chemistry student Brian Weaver, who said piloting the boat has become an unusual but rewarding job.

UVU student Brian Weaver is one of two students who operate the boat as a summer job. He is pictured while on the job on Wednesday. (Photo: Dan Rascon, KSL)

"It's cool that my job is driving a boat around really," Weaver said. "I like being involved, and this is a great opportunity to come out here and be involved in research that is both local and important."

Anyone familiar with Utah Lake knows algae blooms have been a longstanding problem, sometimes creating health concerns for swimmers, boaters and other recreational users.

Shurtleff said the boat was specifically designed to target high-use areas where people come into contact with the water.

"Our goal is to spot clean key areas of the lake where people interact with the water, like marinas and beaches," he said.

The team said the system is producing measurable results. Filters aboard the vessel collect large amounts of algae, and testing has shown substantial reductions in algae concentrations after treatment.

"In one pass there's about a 60% drop" in algae concentration, Shurtleff said while demonstrating the filtration process.

Shurtleff argues the project's annual operating cost is relatively small compared to other treatment options.

"At $40,000, it's a deal compared to other treatment options," Shurtleff said.

Beyond improving water quality, operators said the project helps make the lake safer for visitors.

"Ultimately, we're keeping the water clean, and we're keeping it non-toxic and safe for swimmers," Weaver said.

For now, the algae boat will remain on Utah Lake through August, filtering nearly 100,000 gallons of water each day. Project leaders said they hope to make their case to state lawmakers and secure funding that would allow the program to continue beyond this season.