Weber State University reports record numbers in enrollment, degrees

OGDEN — Weber State University leaders reported record numbers in enrollment, degrees and certificates earned.

The University said more than 33,000 students enrolled for classes this fall. And during the last academic year, Weber State awarded more than 8,000 degrees and certificates.

School leaders say the growing numbers are thanks to flexible degree pathways and programs that let high school students earn college credits.

"Students at all stages of life are benefiting from a Weber State degree," said WSU President Chris Mallett. "We're here for all learners, from those getting a head start in high school to those returning to college after years in the workforce."

More than 90% of students at Weber State are from Utah, the school reports, and many of these students eventually go on to graduate and help strengthen Utah's workforce.