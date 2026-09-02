Bridgerland Technical College, USU partnership creates direct path from technical training to bachelor's degree

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LOGAN — A new partnership between Bridgerland Technical College and Utah State University is designed to give students a more direct path from hands-on technical training to a bachelor's degree.

The "BTECH Now, USU Next" program allows students to begin their education at BTECH while creating a pathway to continue at Utah State.

For Addison Egbert, who graduated from both BTECH and Utah State, the new program could make the process much easier for students who follow a similar path.

"It's a very personal benefit. Just because that's, you know, where I was. But you don't have to go through all of the double application that I did. I had to get into Utah State. I had to get into Bridgeland, but I think that this will just kind of streamline that process," Egbert said.

Trevin Murray, another BTECH and Utah State graduate, said the pathway can also have a financial and time benefit.

"Helped me save a lot of money and get my degree a lot faster," Murray said.

A more direct path to a degree

The new agreement is designed to make the transition between the two institutions easier and represents the first steps toward fully integrated admissions and shared services between the schools.

Students participating in "BTECH Now, USU Next" will receive direct admission to Utah State, academic advising, established pathways for transferring credits and scholarship consideration.

A sign for Utah State University is pictured. (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

Students can also become connected to the Aggie community before they officially enroll at Utah State, including opportunities to participate in student activities, recreation, housing, athletics and other campus events.

"'BTECH Now USU Next' will allow Bridgeland students the opportunity to participate in student life activities up at Utah State," said Lisa Moon, interim president of Bridgerland Technical College.

At the same time, students can continue to benefit from BTECH's hands-on, career-focused training designed to prepare them for immediate employment.

Partnership designed to save time

Utah State President Brad Mortensen said the agreement is intended to remove some of the barriers students encounter when moving between the two institutions.

"We're clearing the deck so that students can come to one school or the other, and we'll be able to slide them right into whatever program that they want. The other way is this will cut time off, how long it takes to earn certificates and degrees from one of us because we're recognizing the credit that student does from one institution to another," Mortensen said.

School administrators said the agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between the two institutions and gives students greater flexibility to begin with technical training while keeping a four-year degree within reach.

A sign for Bridgerland Technical College is pictured. (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

The partnership also reflects the schools' broader goal of connecting technical education with additional opportunities for students who want to continue their education.

Following the official signing, the two schools marked the new partnership with a shared dessert: Famous Aggie Ice Cream inside Bridgerland red velvet cookies.

The new partnership takes effect immediately.