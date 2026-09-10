Born after 9/11, Riverton students help preserve its legacy

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RIVERTON — Twenty-five years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a generation of Utah students who were not yet born is helping preserve the memory of that day.

Construction students at the Jordan Academy for Technology and Careers have spent the beginning of the school year building roughly 400 walls for the Major Brent Taylor Foundation's annual 9/11 Project.

"They came in and asked us to build 400 walls," said Ryan Clayton, academy construction management instructor.

Taylor, both North Ogden mayor and a Utah National Guardsman, was killed in Afghanistan in 2018. His death prompted memorials in Utah and was during his fourth deployment to Afghanistan.

The students calculated the project would require about 2,000 cuts and 8,000 screws.

Once they got into a rhythm, Clayton said they were building about 50 walls per class.

"Every time someone comes and looks at how many walls we built, it's so fun to see their shock," Clayton said.

The walls will help create the backdrop for the 9/11 Project, an immersive exhibit designed to educate people about the events of Sept. 11 and the lasting impact they had on the country and the world.

For Clayton, the attacks are a personal memory.

"I was in third grade when it happened. I was on my way to school," he said.

But his students were born years after the attacks.

Uriel Tecuatl, 16, said he learned about 9/11 through world history classes and videos.

"It's kind of sad what happened to them," Uriel said.

Classmate Jaxon Shipp grew up hearing about the attacks from his father, who was serving as a Latter-day Saint missionary in upstate New York on Sept. 11, 2001.

Jaxon said his father was knocking on doors when a child ran up to him, warning that the country was being attacked. His father and others eventually went inside and watched the events unfold on television.

For these students, the academy project offers a way to connect with an event they know only through history.

"I think it's really cool how we're asked to build that for them," Jaxon said.

Uriel said the experience also reinforces the importance of learning from the past.

"It teaches what we should learn and not to make the same mistakes," he said.

Clayton said that is one of the most important parts of the project.

"Remembering all of our past events that affected our country and affected our world. It's important that we keep that alive and we keep that remembrance going," he said.

9/11 Project coming to South Jordan

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation's 9/11 Project will be held Thursday through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 2100 W. 11400 South in South Jordan.

The foundation describes the annual event as an opportunity to honor the heroes of 9/11, educate future generations and bring communities together through service.

The event is free to the community and features an interactive, self-guided museum experience chronicling the events of Sept. 11 through visuals, artifacts and first-hand accounts. Visitors can explore a timeline of the day, learn about the actions of first responders and reflect on the attacks' lasting impact.

You can find more information here.