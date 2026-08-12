Back-to-school at Olympus High School

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

HOLLADAY — At Olympus High School, the halls are getting ready to fill up again as students return for a new school year. Teachers have spent the week preparing their classrooms and getting ready for a new group of students.

For seniors, there's a little more emotion knowing this is their final year.

"So, this will be my fourth year, and I think it's awesome we have great sports, and we are like academically excellent," Will Southwsak said.

For students, the new school year is also about making the most of their time together and making sure everyone feels like they're part of something bigger. "We are all under one building. I just think that involving, at least when I was a freshman, being able to be a part of something bigger is really important," Rich Wagstaff said.

But school is about more than what happens in the classroom.

Staff say they want every student to find something they enjoy and get involved.

Principal Jen Christensen says, "Get involved do anything you can to partition school to find something that you really enjoy and just go on and work hard at it and get excited about it."

And for freshmen just starting high school, older students say they can help make that transition a little easier. "Just to take a freshman under your wing, it's important, and it can be like just a supper fun thing have," Wagstaff said.

For students, it's a new year and a fresh start. And for seniors, it's their final chance to make the most of their time at Olympus.