1 adult, 3 children dead in Riverdale house fire

RIVERDALE, Weber County — Three children and their father died in a Riverdale house fire early Thursday morning, leaving the mother and three other children in the hospital, according to the Riverdale Fire Department.

Crews from the Riverdale Fire Department and Riverdale Police Department were dispatched to the fire at 1:46 a.m. near 4600 S. 1150 West. The residence was fully engulfed in flamesby the time crews arrived, according to Riverdale Fire Chief Matt Hennessy.

The father and three children died while at the hospital, while another child remains in critical condition, according to the Riverdale Fire Department. No condition was given for the mother and other two children.

The children who died were between the ages of 5 and 12, according to Hennessy.

No firefighters were hurt while rescuing the family members or while subduing the flames, according to Hennessy.

The Weber School District sent out a statement following the deaths, as the mother is one of the teachers in the school district.

"We recognize the profound impact this tragedy will have across the school communities where she works and where her children attend school. We will continue to support her and her family, as well as others who have been affected."

Grief counselors were made available for students at Burch Elementary, Bonneville High School, Riverdale Elementary and T. H. Bell Jr. High School.

Crime scene investigators were on site to help with the investigation.

Hennessy said the community would be coordinating a vigil for the family at the nearby meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

Correction: This article was corrected to reflect Chief Matt Hennessy is with the Riverdale Fire Department, not police.