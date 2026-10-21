Tooele County balloon handler to fulfill livelong dream in 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

LAKE POINT, Tooele County — The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is still more than a month away, but crews of balloon handlers from across the country have already begun preparing to haul the massive balloons down 34th Street in New York City.

One such balloon handler from Lake Point in Tooele County has been preparing since he was 4 years old.

Alex Harris, 18, fell in love with the parade when he watched it for the first time in 2012. He said he would rewatch the parade over and over, watching the balloon handlers and the floats march across New York City.

When he turned 10, Harris' parents surprised him with plane tickets to go see the parade in person. His reaction, captured on video, was sent to Macy's and NBC. The two organizations decided to reward his enthusiasm with tickets for him and his parents in the grandstand on 34th Street itself.

"I was really thankful to get those tickets," he said.

Now, eight years later, Harris is preparing to walk as a balloon handler in the upcoming parade. He was sponsored by someone in the flight management team to become a balloon handler several months ago and has been training ever since.

"I'm excited to do it. It's my first year doing it; it's been many years in the making," he said.

He said he has been walking for miles around his neighborhood to prepare his stamina for the 2.8-mile route, along with lifting weights. He said he needs to hold at least 20 pounds of resistance from the balloon's lift, which is distributed between 90 other handlers and a vehicle, just in case.

"It's just mesmerizing to see it in person, let alone be under the balloon, to see all the power that it takes," Harris said.

Alex Harris (in pink) walks with 90 other balloon handlers in October in New Jersey as they train for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Photo: Alex Harris)

He has flown out to New Jersey twice to work with other handlers marching with previously flown balloons. His first training was uneventful, but the second training day was windy, showing him just how much effort he and his team might need to use to handle the balloon.

Harris still doesn't know what balloon he and his team will be holding, but the flight management team plans to tell him in the first week of November.

Although he is very excited, he added that he is a little bit nervous about being in the parade for the first time. He said that while his personal dream may be "odd," he wants other kids to know that they can accomplish their dreams, just like him.

"This has been a dream of mine for so many years," Harris said. "I'm glad to not only represent myself, but also Tooele County in this parade."

He thanked his parents for believing in him and supporting his dream, along with thanking sponsor Ken Drake and friends Gail Phillips, Doug Winn, Tony Guadagnino and Bill Smith. Smith passed away in March before seeing Harris fulfill his dream.