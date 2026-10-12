UDOT to temporarily close Guardsman Pass amid snow forecast

BRIGHTON — A popular highway connecting the top of the Cottonwood Canyons with the Wasatch Backcountry will be closed Monday night ahead of the projected first big snowfall of the year.

Guardsman Pass will be closed beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Monday because of snowy conditions, Utah Department of Transportation officials said.

Some snow has already fallen in the mountains, and UDOT warned drivers looking to take advantage of the last remaining fall colors and popular recreation spots near Guardsman Pass to expect "winter conditions" along the route before the closure.

A foot or more of snow is possible toward the top of the Cottonwood Canyons this week, as remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel mix into a slow-moving low-pressure system headed toward Utah from the Pacific Northwest. Snow levels are expected to be between 9,000 feet to 8,000 feet elevation across the state.

The Guardsman Pass closure isn't expected to be the route's seasonal end. It's unclear when the route will reopen.