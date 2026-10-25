Navajo Nation communities ordered to evacuate due to potential flooding

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BLUFF, San Juan County — More than 150 people prepared to evacuate late Saturday night as high water levels threatened multiple Navajo Nation communities.

Bluff, Montezuma Creek and Aneth were given an evacuation notice by the Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a Navajo Police Department Facebook post.

The evacuation notice was given in anticipation of flooding caused by water levels rising in the San Juan River, according to the police department.

Two shelters were set up to help evacuees. One shelter was located in Montezuma Creek at the Aneth Community School, at 162 San Juan County Road #466. The second shelter was set up in Blanding at San Juan High School, 311 North Bronco Blvd.

Road closures include the 160 Bridge and Montezuma Creek Bridge, according to police.

"Be prepared to be away from your home for multiple days," the police department said. "Bring necessary medications, identification, important documents, personal hygiene items, change of clothes, pillows, blankets, cellphones and chargers."

Mexican Hat, Tselakai Dezza, Bluff, Halchita, Montezuma Creek and Aneth are expected to receive major flooding on Sunday into Monday, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management estimated around 150 people from the Montezuma Creek and Aneth communities would be evacuated Saturday night into Sunday.

"Please keep the communities of Bluff, Montezuma Creek, and Aneth, our emergency management team and first responders in your thoughts as they work to evacuate those impacted by flooding," the police department said.

The police department asked those who may need assistance evacuating to call the Montezuma Creek EMS Station at 435-651-3754.

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