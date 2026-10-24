Boil order lifted in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A boil water order for Cedar City was lifted on Saturday night after new tests for E. coli contamination came back negative.

The order had been in effect since Friday after a routine water sample at the source of the Quichpa well tested positive for E. coli on Tuesday, which was later confirmed by a follow-up test, according to a release from Cedar City officials.

The initial positive result is believed to have been associated with "localized contamination," as a homeowner's chickens had reportedly escaped their enclosure and were moving around the sample area when the original sample was collected, the release said.

Further sampling on Thursday and Friday from 18 total different tests in the area came back negative for E. coli and total coliform, the release said.