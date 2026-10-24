Boil order lifted in Cedar City

Posted - Oct. 24, 2026 at 10:04 p.m.

Alex TumalipKSL
 
The area of a boil water order in Cedar City as of Saturday. The order was lifted on Saturday night after testing samples for E. coli returned negative.

The area of a boil water order in Cedar City as of Saturday. The order was lifted on Saturday night after testing samples for E. coli returned negative. (Cedar City)

Save Story

CEDAR CITY — A boil water order for Cedar City was lifted on Saturday night after new tests for E. coli contamination came back negative.

The order had been in effect since Friday after a routine water sample at the source of the Quichpa well tested positive for E. coli on Tuesday, which was later confirmed by a follow-up test, according to a release from Cedar City officials.

The initial positive result is believed to have been associated with "localized contamination," as a homeowner's chickens had reportedly escaped their enclosure and were moving around the sample area when the original sample was collected, the release said.

Further sampling on Thursday and Friday from 18 total different tests in the area came back negative for E. coli and total coliform, the release said.

Most recent Southern Utah stories

Related topics

UtahSouthern Utah

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  