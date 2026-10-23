Boil order issued for parts of Cedar City due to E. coli detection

Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 5:06 p.m.

Arianne BrownKSL
 
A boil order was issued for parts of Cedar City on Friday after officials detected "total coliform and E. coli bacteria" at a residence on 450 West.

A boil order was issued for parts of Cedar City on Friday after officials detected "total coliform and E. coli bacteria" at a residence on 450 West. (Cedar City)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A boil order was issued in Cedar City due to bacteria detection.
  • The order affects residents and businesses between 200 S. and Cedar Knolls.
  • The city is chlorinating and flushing the system to address contamination concerns.

CEDAR CITY — A boil order was issued Friday for parts of Cedar City due to recently detected "total coliform and E. coli bacteria" at a residence on 450 West.

The order is in effect for all residents and businesses between 200 South and Cedar Knolls, covering about 1.5 miles, including Southern Utah University.

A boil order has been issued for parts of Cedar City Friday due to recently detected "total coliform and E. coli bacteria" at a residence on 450 West.
A boil order has been issued for parts of Cedar City Friday due to recently detected "total coliform and E. coli bacteria" at a residence on 450 West. (Photo: Cedar City)

According to a city statement, staff took a sample from an outdoor hose bib and conducted several tests, including one at Quichpa Well One. All samples tested negative for E. coli; however, the sample taken at the 450 West residence came back positive for total coliform, the statement read.

"We take your health and the quality of our drinking water very seriously, and we need to inform each of you of the situation," the city's statement continued.

The city noted that it is "chlorinating and flushing the water system" and looking for possible cross-connection issues from "illegal secondary water hookups," while also increasing sampling to determine the source of the contamination.

Bottled water can be provided for homes in the area, the city said, adding that test results can take 1-2 days or longer on the weekends.

Residents are asked to bring all water to a boil before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice in order to kill bacteria.

The city will notify residents when it lifts the order.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Southern Utah stories

Related topics

UtahSouthern Utah
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  