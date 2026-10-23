Boil order issued for parts of Cedar City due to E. coli detection

CEDAR CITY — A boil order was issued Friday for parts of Cedar City due to recently detected "total coliform and E. coli bacteria" at a residence on 450 West.

The order is in effect for all residents and businesses between 200 South and Cedar Knolls, covering about 1.5 miles, including Southern Utah University.

A boil order has been issued for parts of Cedar City Friday due to recently detected "total coliform and E. coli bacteria" at a residence on 450 West. (Photo: Cedar City)

According to a city statement, staff took a sample from an outdoor hose bib and conducted several tests, including one at Quichpa Well One. All samples tested negative for E. coli; however, the sample taken at the 450 West residence came back positive for total coliform, the statement read.

"We take your health and the quality of our drinking water very seriously, and we need to inform each of you of the situation," the city's statement continued.

The city noted that it is "chlorinating and flushing the water system" and looking for possible cross-connection issues from "illegal secondary water hookups," while also increasing sampling to determine the source of the contamination.

Bottled water can be provided for homes in the area, the city said, adding that test results can take 1-2 days or longer on the weekends.

Residents are asked to bring all water to a boil before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice in order to kill bacteria.

The city will notify residents when it lifts the order.