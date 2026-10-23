Hurricane woman escapes as onslaught of mud enters home

HURRICANE, Washington County — Today, Elizabeth Lucas is a bit bewildered about what happens next. The inside of her home is again heavily damaged, after floodwaters pushed through for the second time in just over two months.

"We had just barely, remodeled the entire house," she said. "The house is a pretty much a complete loss just because of the depth of the water this time."

Lucas was not home when flash flood waters from nearby Gould Wash entered her home on Aug. 14. This time, she was.

"I could hear it raining, but I just gotten out of the shower," she recalled.

The water suddenly started to enter the home and surround her shortly after she went to retrieve the family parrot.

"I went into the garage, and the water was up to my thighs, and the fridge and everything had started moving," she said. "And so I tried to get out the front door."

By then, however, Lucas says the weight of the muddy waters had already impacted the front of her home.

"I tried to get out the front door and none of the doors would open, and I could just see outside the front window just a river of water," she said.

Worried that electrical currents from her home could be running through the water, Lucas decided she needed to escape.

"I hopped out the front window. And then when I got out the window, I was waist-deep," she explained through tears. "And I went to step out, and there was just a big current of water, and I was worried I was going to get swept in that current."

Lucas says she then leaned on parked cars to make her way down the street to where some police officers were parked.

"The police officers were able to help me get out, but it was pretty scary," she said.

Related:

Hurricane declares emergency over flooding; warning for many areas near Lake Powell A local emergency has been declared in Hurricane after heavy rainfall on Thursday led to widespread flooding that has affected more than 100 residential structures.

Now, like dozens of other nearby homeowners, Lucas will also need help in restoring her home. She is grateful that waves of volunteers keep showing up. Next-door neighbor Wes Licalzi feels the same.

"In a devastating time, it gives you a little hope," he said.

Licalzi was ready to move back in this weekend, when he says about 11 feet of mud and water filled his basement, reaching into the main level.

"We're completely devastated," he said. "I'm not sure what to do at this point."

Meanwhile, community members who helped organize aid say they are ready to do it again. Heather Farnsworth, who has now had her townhome flooded twice, says volunteer time and donations are all appreciated. She helped manage volunteer check-ins outside her home Friday.

"We need the cash donations to help buy the supplies to help these families," she said. "A lot of them are still living in temporary housing while we're fixing the homes the first time."

Those cash donations are going to Kindness in Motion, a nonprofit based in St. George, which already has a Hurricane Flood Relief campaign running on its website. People who are looking for volunteer opportunities and other ways to help can also check out the Hurricane Valley Emergency Relief and Support group on Facebook.