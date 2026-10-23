Hurricane homeowners say this is the second round of severe floods in 2 months

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HURRICANE — Floodwaters impacted around 130 homes in Hurricane on Thursday, as waters from Gould Wash overflowed its banks. Many of those homeowners were dealing with flooded homes for the second time since August.

"This time it was a lot worse," Marie Jessop said. "Because the creek bed has been changed, and the water flow is different. So same flood, only worse this time: higher, and way more mud."

Homeowners, along with city workers, firefighters, and volunteers battled the floodwaters f and on throughout the day. Many received their first alerts of the floodwaters early in the morning. City crews were ready, according to a press release, stationed in strategic areas around town. In addition to homes, the muddy waters impacted culverts, roads, and bridges. A shelter for evacuees was set up at a nearby Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints stake center. Medical personnel were on standby at a movie theater, near 850 West and State Street.

Dozens of people stopped in to help homeowners in the neighborhood around 150 South and 850 West. Outside one home, the Washington County Water Conservancy District set up a pump, while volunteers lined up, sending buckets of water out of the basement below. Orion Parker was among the volunteers.

"That's a 650 square-foot basement," he explained. "When this happened two months ago, they had about four feet of water in it. Today they had about seven."

Volunteers help a homeowner clear mud from around her home. (Photo: Mike Anderson, KSL)

Chris Dyas said although he lives on the other side of the city, people from his neighborhood gathered youth in the area to help in the cleanup.

"This is hurricane through and through," Dyas said. "Whenever there's something that's going on, somebody needs a hand, we're here to help."

City crews were still busy assessing the scope of the damage late Thursday. Mayor Clark Fawcett declared a local emergency, which will help the city apply for state and federal funding for cleanup in the months ahead.