Floodwaters push shipping container through wall at Hurricane RV park

HURRICANE, Washington County — Floodwaters pushed a shipping container through a wall at Willow Wind RV Park in Hurricane, releasing water into part of the property and leaving residents with another round of cleanup.

The flooding comes just two months after a previous flood damaged the park. Residents say between a third and half of the property flooded this time.

"All of a sudden you see this big yellow thing resting against the trailer, and the guy came running out and all the water just came rushing through here," said Lebonah Brown, a resident of the RV park.

Park manager Stephen Richard said the shipping container came through a wall that was holding back at least three feet of water.

"When that shipping container came through, it released all that water, flooding the southern portion of our park," Richard said.

The shipping containers were brought in after the August flooding to give residents a place to store their belongings.

Richard said plans are in the works to help reduce flooding from heavy rain in Apple Valley that flows down Gould Wash. He said those efforts could take a couple of years, and he hopes the timeline can be expedited.

"In August, we had a similar situation but not as bad, but they said that was once-in-a-50-year storm, and now this is two months later and we're having another one," Richard said.

Residents and crews are now focused on cleaning up the mud and damage. Richard said all residents at the RV park are safe.