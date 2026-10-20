ST. GEORGE — For the past 10 years, Thunder Junction All Abilities Park has been a place for individuals of all ages and abilities to play, and the city is celebrating by breaking ground for phase two of the park.

"From the day we first opened our doors, the park has been a place where everyone — of all abilities — is welcome," said Hannah Keller, recreation supervisor over parks in St. George.

The free public park is wheelchair accessible and features a dinosaur theme complete with a volcano, splash pad and a "roaring" C.P. Huntington 1/4-scale train that visitors can ride for a $2 fee.

St. George all-abilities park celebrates 10 years by breaking ground for 2.5-acre expansion. (Photo: Arianne Brown, KSL)

Phase two of the park will add 2.5-acres and introduce an Ice Age-theme with more park attractions and will also expand the railroad tracks.

"We couldn't be more excited to invite the entire community to come out and celebrate with us," Keller said. "We are especially thrilled that this event will help us introduce the park's next phase and share our plans with the community."

The park expansion will be funded by a 2023 voter-approved general obligation bond that is set for 25 years, granting $29 million toward funding recreation-related projects throughout the city. It will also be funded partly by donations.

St. George all-abilities park celebrates 10 years by breaking ground for 2.5-acre expansion. (Photo: City of St. George)

St. George all-abilities park celebrates 10 years by breaking ground for 2.5-acre expansion. (Photo: City of St. George)

In addition to having park attractions for individuals of all abilities, Thunder Junction also provides similar employment opportunities.

Philip Krueger is an employment coach working with individuals who need assistance doing jobs. He said that Thunder Junction has been a great place for people of all abilities to work and have fun.

"We try to encourage people to get out into the communities and live as functionally as possible," he said. "Thunder Junction is a great place, and they employ so many people with various special needs."

Kreuger works with a man named Michael as a door greeter and says it's the "perfect job."

"We say hello and goodbye to guests, and we have a ritual every day at the end of our shift, where we'll take a train ride," Kreuger said. "It's about greeting people, saying hello and informing them. Today, there are free train rides, so part of our job is letting people know that."

Phase two is projected to be completed this coming summer, with a few intermittent interruptions to the train during construction, Keller said, adding that updates will be posted on the website.