Flooding triggers evacuations in Hurricane, SR-24 closure at Capitol Reef

HURRICANE — Police in southwest Utah have ordered evacuations as heavy rainfall in the Hurricane area sparked flash flooding, while a popular highway in south-central Utah is also closed because of flooding.

Hurricane police said residents located in the Willow Wind complex, 80 S. 1150 West, have been ordered to evacuate, along with any residents located along Gould Wash. Medical personnel have been staged at the Coral Cliffs movie theater, 835 W. State Street, for any residents who may need medical assistance, the department said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened a stake center as an emergency shelter for those who have been displaced by the flooding. It is located at 272 S. 700 West.

The evacuation was ordered about the same time the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for southeastern Washington County, including Hurricane, shortly before 10 a.m. The agency warned that between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen across the headwaters of Gould Wash, creating a "large flood wave" that was "moving downstream through Hurricane."

MAJOR FLOODING: New video coming in from Hurricane, Utah shows just how intense the flooding has become this morning! Gould's Wash has been running wild this morning, FOR A SECOND TIME THIS SEASON! https://t.co/WEmtBuL7NS — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) October 22, 2026

Videos sent to KSL by residents show water cascading down several streets in Hurricane, with water up to the grills of cars and trucks in some locations.

The flood warning is set to expire just before noon.

Flooding elsewhere in the state also closed a section of state Route 24 in Capitol Reef National Park. The highway is closed from mileposts 81 to 86 because of flooding debris, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said. It may remain in place for "several hours."

Federal forecasters previously issued a flood watch for most of southern and central Utah over flooding potential from a system passing through Utah this week.

Warnings have been issued in other parts of both regions over the past couple of days, including ones at Zion National Park and the Pine Valley area of Washington County earlier on Thursday.

The system already dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the Monument Valley and Monticello areas on Wednesday, said KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson. Many other parts of southern Utah already received over an inch of rain as well.

While the low-pressure system was originally expected to split up, impacting southern and central Utah before hitting northern Utah, scattered showers and thunderstorms are now forecast across the state on Thursday.

They're projected to target central and southern Utah the most in the morning and afternoon, while the chances of storms impacting the Wasatch Front and northern Utah will increase in the afternoon and evening, Johnson said.

Some storms are expected to linger into Friday morning, especially across northern Utah. Additional spotty showers are possible throughout the rest of Friday as the system clears out.

Drier and cooler weather is forecast for the weekend.

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