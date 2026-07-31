Cedar City Arts Council brings art to locals through community art walk

CEDAR CITY — For the past 12 years, artists have been taking their craft to Cedar City for locals to experience what it truly takes to transform ideas into art.

The event, now known as the Final Friday Art Walk is put on by the Cedar City Arts Council the last Friday of each month from June through September. Council president Roger Gold said since the beginning, the event has sought to provide an "opportunity for the entire community to experience the arts in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere."

"Art is meant to be shared, and Final Friday Art Walk gives artists that opportunity," Gold told KSL. "It provides local artists with a welcoming venue to display and sell their work, demonstrate their talents, connect directly with the public, and build relationships with other artists. For emerging artists, it can be one of the first opportunities to exhibit their work, while established artists gain exposure to new audiences and have the chance to develop lasting relationships with members of the community."

Gold said the event aims to "remove the barriers" that he believes often keep people away from the arts, adding that Cedar City is the perfect place to do that.

"One of the things that makes the art walk unique is that instead of expecting people to visit a gallery or attend a formal event, the art comes into the community where everyone can enjoy it," he said. "(It also) strengthens Cedar City's identity as an arts community. It brings together visual artists, musicians, local businesses, and residents in a way that benefits everyone. Every conversation, every demonstration, every performance, and every piece of art sold helps support the creative culture that enriches our city."

The event takes place on Cedar City's University Boulevard, going from Main Street to 200 West. It is free to the public and includes both local and regional artists.

"We hope people leave not only with a greater appreciation for local art, but also with a deeper connection to the artists themselves and a renewed sense of pride in the vibrant creative community we have here in Cedar City," he said. "We hope people leave not only with a greater appreciation for local art, but also with a deeper connection to the artists themselves and a renewed sense of pride in the vibrant, creative community we have here in Cedar City."

The event begins at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. July 31. Other Final Friday Art Walks will be held the last Friday in August and September. Artists who wish to participate are encouraged to contact the Cedar City Arts Council.