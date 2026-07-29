Truck struck by lightning on I-15 in southern Utah Wednesday afternoon

CEDAR CITY — A truck was struck by lightning on I-15 just outside of Cedar City Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 50, according to tow truck operator Mark Hodgins, who responded to the incident. Hodgins also said that there was a single male driver, whom he was able to speak to. The driver, Hodgins said, reported no physical injuries.

"Apparently, (the truck) got hit by lightning and went dead, so the guy had no power steering," Hodgkins told KSL. "He just pulled off the side of the road and apparently it started smoking from under the dash, so he knew it was on fire."

Hodgins said that he arrived after fire crews had put out the fire and met with the owner who he said was, "understandably shaken up."

"He lost his truck, and he had quite a bit of expensive tools in it that he lost," Hodgins reported," adding that in his eight years of towing, he had "never experienced" responding to a car that was struck by lightning.

The truck was a 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid and is deemed a total loss.