Salt Lake Parade of Homes celebrates historic 80th anniversary as nation's first

SALT LAKE CITY — Visitors have walked through front doorways at the Salt Lake Parade of Homes for 80 years, not just to admire beautiful homes, but to imagine what their own could become.

The Salt Lake Parade of Homes is celebrating eight decades this year, marking a milestone for what organizers say was the nation's first parade of homes. The tradition began in 1946 and evolved into the format familiar today in 1954, a model that later inspired home tours across the country.

"This is our 80th year — 80 years in a row that we've held the annual Parade of Homes," said Caroline Merrill, executive officer of the Salt Lake Home Builders Association, which produces the annual event. "We were actually the first Parade of Homes in America."

To commemorate the anniversary, organizers have embraced the event's rich history. Merrill has spent time combing through decades-old photographs and a restored scrapbook from the 1954 parade. Vintage images, including one of builders installing a Parade of Homes sign, are now featured throughout this year's marketing campaign and commemorative materials.

This year's parade features 30 homes in communities across the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, including Salt Lake City, Sandy, South Jordan, Cottonwood Heights, Herriman, Daybreak and Grantsville. The event runs from July 31 through Aug. 15.

A look at where home design is headed

While the parade celebrates its past, the homes themselves offer a glimpse into the future.

Builders install a Parade of Homes sign during the 1954 Salt Lake Parade of Homes. The 1954 event is the earliest Parade of Homes extensively documented by the Salt Lake Home Builders Association. (Photo: Salt Lake Home Builders Association)

As Merrill reviewed this year's home applications, one trend stood out more than any other — not larger kitchens or elaborate home theaters.

"It's wellness," she said.

Wellness has become one of the defining themes of this year's parade, with homes featuring saunas, cold plunges, exercise rooms and spa-inspired retreats. Multigenerational living is also on the rise, as accessory dwelling units are appearing in homes of nearly every size.

One example is Tri Pointe Homes' "LivingWell Home," created in collaboration with Emmy Award-winning designer Bobby Berk. The home incorporates wellness into nearly every aspect of its architecture, technology and interior design.

Design trends making a statement

Heather Hansen, senior principal at Hansen Design Firm, says today's homeowners are asking for spaces that feel both luxurious and livable.

"We're seeing more of a spa feel in the primary suite," she said. "Whether that's a dry sauna, a cold plunge or just creating that calming environment, wellness is becoming a priority."

Outdoor living spaces and wellness amenities have become increasingly popular in today's custom homes, as seen in this award-winning home that was featured in the 2025 Salt Lake Parade of Homes. (Photo: Cross Construction)

She's also seeing kitchens evolve with dual islands, hidden storage and highly functional layouts that make entertaining easier.

From a design standpoint, curves are replacing sharp edges. Arched doorways, scalloped countertop profiles and European-inspired architecture are gaining popularity, while darker cabinetry and moodier color palettes are beginning to replace the light white oak trend that has dominated recent years.

For homeowners hoping to update their space without a full renovation, Hansen recommends investing in finish carpentry, as thoughtful architectural details, including ceiling treatments, exposed beams and decorative wall features, can give a home a custom look without requiring a complete remodel.

More than beautiful homes

Although many visitors come to admire luxury finishes and custom architecture, Merrill says the parade has always served a larger purpose.

The Salt Lake Home Builders Association created the event to showcase its members' work while demonstrating what's possible for homeowners at every budget. Today's homes range from expansive custom estates to more attainable family homes in growing communities like Daybreak and Herriman.

The event also provides a major boost for Utah's homebuilding industry.

Merrill said one participating builder generated more than $10 million in future business directly from a previous Parade of Homes, while many others continue to receive clients years after visitors first toured their homes.

A kitchen featured during the 1954 Salt Lake Parade of Homes showcases the design trends of the era. (Photo: Salt Lake Home Builders Association)

"It's an opportunity for builders to show consumers what they can build," she said. "People may visit today and come back five years later ready to build with that same builder."

Looking ahead

Last year's Salt Lake Parade of Homes welcomed roughly 15,000 visitors and recorded nearly 100,000 home scans. Organizers expect attendance to climb even higher during this landmark anniversary year.

For Merrill, however, the biggest accomplishment isn't simply reaching 80 years, but how the parade continues to evolve alongside the people who call Utah home.

Eighty years after opening its first front door, the Salt Lake Parade of Homes aims to inspire Utahns by showcasing not only how homes have changed, but how people want to live in them for generations to come.

If you go: When: July 31-Aug. 15; Homes open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. Tickets: $25; can be purchased at saltlakeparade.com or through the Salt Lake Parade of Homes mobile app.