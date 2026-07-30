Free books inspire young readers in South Salt Lake

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Free books found new homes as families gathered in South Salt Lake for a community event focused on building early literacy and encouraging children to develop a lifelong love of reading.

The event featured free book giveaways, story time and opportunities for families to explore a Little Free Library, all with the goal of making books more accessible and promoting reading at home.

Organizers said reading together is one of the most effective ways to help children develop language and literacy skills.

"When parents love books, then children love books," said Kelli Meranda, director of Proise South Salt Lake. "When they read together, it really seals in that piece of families reading together and learning together."

A mother is pictured reading to her child at an event focused on building early literacy in South Salt Lake on Thursday. (Photo: Derek Peterson, KSL)

The event comes as literacy remains a challenge for many young students in Utah. According to a recent study from the Kem C. Gardner Institute, nearly half of Utah's third-grade students are not reading at grade level.

Kelly Noorda, lead partnership director for United Way and Promise Partnership Utah, said the earliest years of a child's life are critical for brain development.

"Research tells us that by the time a child is 3 years old, 80% of their brain development has happened," Noorda said. "The more opportunities we have to connect those neural connections by reading, talking, singing and different early childhood interactions, the better."

Children spent the day choosing books to take home, listening to stories and exploring the community's Little Free Library.

"It tells you a lot of stuff, and you get to learn a lot of things from a book," said Emma, one of the young readers at the event.

Parents also said they hope reading becomes a lasting habit for their children.

"I think it helps with their imagination," said Liana, who attended with her son, Rowen. "I think it helps with their vocabulary skills because sitting down teaches patience and also enjoyment. I read for enjoyment, so I want him to know he can also read for enjoyment."

Organizers said Little Free Libraries throughout South Salt Lake remain stocked with free books, giving families access to reading materials long after the event ends.