Man dies after being hit by a car in Millcreek

Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 8:36 a.m.

Kennedy CamarenaKSL
 
A man died on Monday night after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Millcreek.

A man died on Monday night after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Millcreek. (Carl Ballou, Shutterstock)

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MILLCREEK — A man died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Millcreek late Monday night.

The man was crossing the street at 11:51 p.m. at 4100 S. 700 East when he was hit, according to Unified Police Sgt. Aymee Race. The man was not in a crosswalk and he passed away at the scene.

"Please use crosswalks," Race said. "Look at your surroundings when crossing the street."

The driver stayed at the scene as police closed the road and processed the accident site. Although the crash was still under investigation, Race said no alcohol was involved.

The name of the man was not released, as his family was still being notified of his death.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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