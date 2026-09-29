Man dies after being hit by a car in Millcreek

MILLCREEK — A man died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Millcreek late Monday night.

The man was crossing the street at 11:51 p.m. at 4100 S. 700 East when he was hit, according to Unified Police Sgt. Aymee Race. The man was not in a crosswalk and he passed away at the scene.

"Please use crosswalks," Race said. "Look at your surroundings when crossing the street."

The driver stayed at the scene as police closed the road and processed the accident site. Although the crash was still under investigation, Race said no alcohol was involved.

The name of the man was not released, as his family was still being notified of his death.

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