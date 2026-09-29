Students explore construction careers at Taylorsville job fair

Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 11:40 a.m.

Madi VollmerKSL
 
More than 600 Utah students are getting hands-on experience and meeting with construction companies at the We Build Utah Career Exploration and Job Fair at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Feb. 19, 2020.

More than 600 Utah students are getting hands-on experience and meeting with construction companies at the We Build Utah Career Exploration and Job Fair at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Feb. 19, 2020. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Over 600 Utah students attended the We Build Utah Career Exploration Fair.
  • The event featured 25 companies showcasing construction careers at Salt Lake Community College.

TAYLORSVILLE — Construction companies showcased skills to more than 600 Utah students at the We Build Utah Career Exploration and Job Fair in Taylorsville on Tuesday.

Held at Salt Lake Community College's Taylorsville campus, the event brings together students and more than 25 companies to showcase careers in the construction trades.

Students had the opportunity to try activities including electrical work, forming and operating heavy machinery while learning about career opportunities across the industry.

Chaz Pounder, a learning and development specialist with Whitaker Construction, said construction workers help build and maintain essential infrastructure across Utah. "If you think about having water running in the morning — whether they're brushing their teeth or taking a shower — or turning on your heater in the wintertime, it's because a crew like ours made it happen," Pounder said.

Chelsea Steadman, training director at Hughes General Contractors, said Tuesday's event helps students understand the importance of construction. "Everyone has to have a home, a school to attend. Buildings will never go out of style," she said.

The fair also highlights how technology, including artificial intelligence, is changing the construction industry.

"Although AI is going to play a part — and it already is — it will support and not replace," said Bob Bushell, director of human resources at Ralph Wadsworth Construction.

Organizers at Salt Lake Community College say the goal is to connect students with employers and show them career paths available in Utah. The event runs until 1 p.m. at the campus.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Utah stories

Related topics

UtahSalt Lake CountyBusiness

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  