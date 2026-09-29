Students explore construction careers at Taylorsville job fair

TAYLORSVILLE — Construction companies showcased skills to more than 600 Utah students at the We Build Utah Career Exploration and Job Fair in Taylorsville on Tuesday.

Held at Salt Lake Community College's Taylorsville campus, the event brings together students and more than 25 companies to showcase careers in the construction trades.

Students had the opportunity to try activities including electrical work, forming and operating heavy machinery while learning about career opportunities across the industry.

Chaz Pounder, a learning and development specialist with Whitaker Construction, said construction workers help build and maintain essential infrastructure across Utah. "If you think about having water running in the morning — whether they're brushing their teeth or taking a shower — or turning on your heater in the wintertime, it's because a crew like ours made it happen," Pounder said.

Chelsea Steadman, training director at Hughes General Contractors, said Tuesday's event helps students understand the importance of construction. "Everyone has to have a home, a school to attend. Buildings will never go out of style," she said.

The fair also highlights how technology, including artificial intelligence, is changing the construction industry.

"Although AI is going to play a part — and it already is — it will support and not replace," said Bob Bushell, director of human resources at Ralph Wadsworth Construction.

Organizers at Salt Lake Community College say the goal is to connect students with employers and show them career paths available in Utah. The event runs until 1 p.m. at the campus.