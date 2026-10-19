Invasive 'yellow fever mosquito' found in Davis County for the first time

CLEARFIELD — An invasive species introduced to southern Utah nearly a decade ago has now made its way to northern Utah.

An Aedes aegypti mosquito, commonly referred to as the "yellow fever mosquito," was found at Bicentennial Park in Clearfield during routine mosquito surveillance on Oct. 8, Davis County Health Department officials announced on Monday.

It marks the first time that the species has been found in Davis County.

The species is native to Egypt and a "known vector of several viruses," such as Zika, dengue, and, as the name suggests, yellow fever, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out that areas where it is found do not represent a higher risk of spreading disease, but it tends to spread viruses more than another invasive species found in the U.S.

"Because Ae. aegypti mosquitoes live near and prefer to feed on people, they are more likely to spread these viruses than other types of mosquitoes," the agency wrote in 2024.

The species is also known for biting people during the daytime, not just during dusk or dawn, typically near the ankles, Davis County Health officials wrote on Monday. It lays eggs in small amounts of standing water, which can include water in unused containers, valve boxes, buckets and planters, among other small water spaces.

It typically doesn't fly far and prefers warm climates, they added. Although it's unclear how the species ended up in Davis County, the species has been routinely found in southern Utah since 2019.

Additional traps were placed, and experts began conducting neighborhood checks after the species was discovered, said Greg White, manager of the Mosquito Abatement District-Davis.

"No more invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been found at this time. Extra trapping and treatments will continue until colder weather sets in," he said, adding that he believes it'll be easier to attack the species while its population is low.

Davis County health officials are also advising that residents:

Use a mosquito repellent with DEET or another EPA-registered repellent.

Wear long sleeves and pants and make sure they are loose-fitting and light in color to avoid bites.

Eliminate all standing water in yards, regardless of size.

Keep roof gutters clear of debris.

Ensure door and window screens at their home are in good condition, so mosquitoes cannot get inside.

Keep weeds and tall grass cut short.

Residents who do see small, dark mosquitoes biting during the daytime should report them to the Mosquito Abatement District-Davis by calling 801-544-3736.

"Currently, these diseases are typically associated with travel," said Brian Hatch, the director of the Davis County Health Department. "The presence of this type of mosquito in our community raises the possibility that these illnesses could become locally transmitted — a trend already emerging in some parts of the United States."