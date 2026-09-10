UVU president says independent findings from Kirk assassination to be released this month

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

OREM — Jon Anderson was not president of Utah Valley University on the day political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

He's been on the job for only a month.

"Coming in as a new president, I didn't know what to expect," Anderson said in an interview with KSL, marking one year since Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event on campus.

Anderson, a Utah native who previously led PennWest University, was appointed president of UVU in July and started work the following month, replacing Astrid Tuminez. Anderson said he found a university that's still recovering from the shooting, while also trying to move forward.

"There's a lot of healing that needs to take place, a lot of reflection (and) a lot of learning," said Anderson. "But we're working through that process together."

At the event where Kirk was shot and killed, according to courtroom testimony, just six police officers were on duty among the crowd of thousands who attended. Anderson said safety is one area where the university is trying to improve.

Related:

UVU draws criticism for its communication while police searched for suspect on campus Some Utahns are expressing frustration with Utah Valley University for the way it communicated with students while someone was threatening violence on campus last week.

"We have a major events assessment committee that looks at safety in new ways than they did in the past," he said. "We have launched a safety training for all faculty, staff and students so they're prepared for such events should they ever happen again. We've built stronger relationships with local and state police and law enforcement entities so that we can react faster and more quickly and prepare more effectively for events in the future."

UVU also hired outside entities to conduct an independent analysis of what happened. Anderson said that report, with findings and recommendations, will be released "later this month."

"I think the institution has taken the lessons learned very seriously, and I have found the institution to be honest and authentic in their assessment as we prepare to move forward," he said.

Jon Anderson, Utah Valley University president, speaks with KSL on Sept. 2. (Photo: Nathaniel Gillis, KSL)

Anderson said the country needs to get back to a place where people can have civil dialogue without fear of violence, especially at institutions of higher learning like UVU.

Asked if the university will forever be marred by this tragedy, Anderson pointed to the school's history since its founding in the early 1940s.

"Yes, this will be a moment in our history. It will always be associated with UVU. But if you look at that deep and rich history, it's a moment," Anderson said. "We will reflect. We won't back away from that. We will learn from it. But it will be a moment in our history that will not define our future."