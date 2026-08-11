AAA, Zero Fatalities launch 'Please Be Patient' magnet program for teen drivers

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SALT LAKE CITY — AAA Utah and Zero Fatalities are launching a new initiative designed to improve safety for teen drivers by encouraging other motorists to show a little more patience on the road.

The "Please Be Patient" magnet program provides new drivers with a bumper magnet identifying them as inexperienced drivers. Organizers hope the simple tool will encourage other road users to give teens additional space and grace as they gain experience behind the wheel.

For many teenagers, getting a driver's license is an exciting milestone, but it can also be intimidating.

"I try to remember all the laws and rules, and I don't want to mess up, and I don't want to put myself in an unsafe position," said new driver Ali Gleason, who received her license just a few weeks ago.

Gleason said new drivers face challenges that more experienced motorists no longer think about.

"New drivers just don't have the experience their parents do and drivers who have been driving for a while," she said.

The program was developed through a partnership between AAA and Zero Fatalities to help alert other drivers when they are approaching someone who is new to driving.

"Driving can be dangerous, but if we do it right, it's a new freedom, and it's a new responsibility, and we need to take it seriously," said Laurie Huntsman, program manager for Zero Fatalities.

A "Please Be Patient" sign is pictured. (Photo: Greg Anderson, KSL)

State safety officials said the effort comes in response to the disproportionate number of crashes involving teen drivers.

"Teen drivers make up a very small portion of drivers here in the state of Utah, but they make up a large portion of drivers involved in crashes," said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall.

According to Zero Fatalities and AAA, teens account for about 7% of Utah drivers but are involved in nearly 23% of crashes statewide.

Supporters of the program say the magnets can serve as a reminder for motorists to slow down, be more aware and avoid aggressive driving behaviors around inexperienced drivers.

"It immediately triggers that thought: 'OK, this is a new driver.' Let me just kind of take a step back and be a little more courteous, a little more aware," Randall said.

Teens who receive a learner permit or driver's license will be given a magnet. Officials said families can decide how long to keep it on their vehicle, though some recommend displaying it for several months while teens build confidence and driving experience.

"It's not a bad idea to keep that on for maybe another six months while they're learning to do this all on their own," Huntsman said.

Gleason believes the magnets can help create greater understanding among drivers.

"I think it'll let other drivers know that you're a new driver and to be more patient with them," she said.

Families with a new teen driver can pick up a magnet through their local Driver License Division office. Organizers said the program's rollout comes at an important time, with students returning to school and more newly licensed drivers expected on Utah roads.