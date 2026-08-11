Teen boy's death prompts changes to Rocky Mountain Power transmission towers

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

FRUIT HEIGHTS— Nine months after a 16-year-old boy was electrocuted and fell from a transmission tower in Davis County, Rocky Mountain Power has agreed to dismantle dozens of towers along the Wasatch Front following advocacy from the teen's family.

Garrett Sears died in November after climbing a transmission tower above a Fruit Heights neighborhood with friends. His parents, Jen and Phil Sears, say the area was dark and the teens were unable to see warning signs, a nearby memorial for another teen who died climbing the tower, or the power lines overhead.

"They went down to the caves," Phil Sears said. "They were walking along this very sidewalk, and the boys saw this tower that was here and thought it was abandoned."

The family said Garrett climbed the tower after spotting a ladder and was electrocuted before falling about 60 feet to the pavement below.

"He survived for about 50 minutes, was talking, was out of it, but was saying he couldn't breathe and everything hurt," his father told KSL.

Months after their son's death, the Sears family began pushing for changes to transmission towers, arguing the design was outdated and too accessible.

"We found all of these kids that have died since 1909," Jen Sears said. "I'm telling you, it's that platform. Kids see that and they're like, 'Oh, I want to sit up there.'"

In 2007, 15-year-old Scott Nye died after being electrocuted at the same time. At the time, there was a discussion about whether warning signs or fencing could prevent deaths like his, KSL reported.

The Sears Family also compiled information about Larry Dean Martin, Angus Richins, George Allen and Fred Bramwell, who also died from power tower-related incidents in the area.

The family presented that information to Rocky Mountain Power and urged the utility to redesign the towers. The Sears argue utility crews no longer need the ladders because they use bucket trucks and boom lifts to access power lines.

"My mother-in-law wrote Warren Buffett a letter that was miraculously read by Warren Buffett, which is incredible," Jen Sears said. "God bless him. I really believe that he sent it down his chain of command and asked that it be taken care of."

Buffett owns Rocky Mountain Power's parent company, PacifiCorp. The family said they received a letter from Rocky Mountain Power inviting them to a meeting shortly after they sent theirs. The company agreed to dismantle 41 transmission towers from Bountiful to Ogden.

The company said in a written statement to KSL that it was "honored to work with the family to reach a resolution that creates a positive and lasting benefit for the community. As part of our commitment to safety and the communities we serve, we appreciate the opportunity to collaborate on a solution that helps protect our customers and neighbors while supporting continued progress and public safety."

The family said the changes will honor six people who have died in similar incidents in the area and help prevent future tragedies.

"They no longer have to worry about any kids climbing these things," Phil Sears said. "And that mission will continue."

The Sears said they remember their son, Garrett, as a strong-willed, funny, loud and fearless brother and athlete, who had been showing his creative side in the time before his death.

"Dad raised this tough little cookie of a football player, and he started to morph into this kid that was wearing hearts on his shoes and his clothes," Phil said. "He really sat down with us at the table one night and said, 'You know, Dad, I'm known for being tough. I'm known for being kind of the alpha and a bully in certain situations. And I don't want to be that person anymore. I want to be a nice kid and just look after people.'"