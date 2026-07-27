As backcountry use grows, Utah Avalanche Center's new director aims to reduce deaths, accidents

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center has a new executive director as the organization prepares for another winter season of forecasting avalanche hazards and educating recreationists.

Nazz Kurth, a lifelong climber and backcountry skier, recently stepped into the leadership role with a goal of reducing accidents and fatalities in Utah's backcountry.

"I moved here to Utah back in 2006," Kurth said. "I've spent a number of decades in the outdoor industry working for different brands, and when the opportunity to join the UAC came up, it was kismet."

The Utah Avalanche Center provides avalanche forecasts, safety education and public warnings that are widely used by skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers and others who venture into the state's mountains during the winter months.

Kurth said preventing avalanche deaths starts with providing accurate, timely and detailed forecasts while also encouraging people to share observations from the field.

"I think any backcountry skier or climber is always kind of assessing the risks and trying to understand what's the consequence of those risks and how we minimize the danger factor," he said. "You can never be safe, but you can make things safer."

The center's work often becomes especially visible after deadly incidents. When avalanches occur, staff members investigate the events and provide detailed reports to help the public understand what happened and how similar accidents can be avoided.

Last winter, the center analyzed four fatal avalanches.

Kurth said outreach and education remain critical as more people head into the backcountry.

"The number of backcountry travelers has increased dramatically over the last 10 years," he said. "The number of fatalities has remained relatively flat, which is good news. That means our message is getting out there."

The Utah Avalanche Center offers online educational courses, daily winter forecasts and a mobile app to help people make informed decisions before heading into avalanche terrain.

"We have an online learning module called 'Know Before You Go,' that's now been translated into 11 different languages and used in over 40 countries around the world," Kurth said. "We have a host of online classes, 'Backcountry 101,' 'Avalanche Rescue.' And we provide daily forecasts, which you can find on our website, as well as on the UAC app."

The nonprofit organization is largely supported through public donations and fundraising efforts. Their biggest fundraiser, the 33rd Annual Backcountry Benefit, takes place Sept. 10 at Black Diamond Headquarters.