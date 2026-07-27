Zelenskyy to meet US senators, Russia sanctions vote expected

By Reuters | Updated - July 27, 2026 at 7:06 p.m. | Posted - July 27, 2026 at 3:35 p.m.

 
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, during his visit to Portsmouth Naval Base to meet UK and Ukrainian troops and deliver joint remarks on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, Monday.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, during his visit to Portsmouth Naval Base to meet UK and Ukrainian troops and deliver joint remarks on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, Monday. (Simon Jones, pool via Reuters )

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WASHINGTON — All 100 members of the ​Senate have been invited to a meeting on Tuesday evening ‌with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he is ⁠in Washington ​for the funeral of ⁠late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, ‌two Senate ‌aides said.

One of the aides said the ⁠Senate also ⁠was expected to begin voting as soon as during Zelenskyy's visit on a bill to impose sanctions on Russia that was championed by Graham.

The ‌legislation had been ​pending for about a year before Graham's sudden death this month. It is meant to cut revenues from the sale of Russia's energy for its war on Ukraine.

Lawmakers eased the ​tariff level in the legislation ‌to 100% ‌from ⁠a blanket 500% included in a previous version of the bill in order to win support. However, the bill ‌has spiked concerns ​in Congress about ‌potential new powers ⁠for ​Trump.

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