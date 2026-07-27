WASHINGTON — All 100 members of the ​Senate have been invited to a meeting on Tuesday evening ‌with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he is ⁠in Washington ​for the funeral of ⁠late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, ‌two Senate ‌aides said.

One of the aides said the ⁠Senate also ⁠was expected to begin voting as soon as during Zelenskyy's visit on a bill to impose sanctions on Russia that was championed by Graham.

The ‌legislation had been ​pending for about a year before Graham's sudden death this month. It is meant to cut revenues from the sale of Russia's energy for its war on Ukraine.

Lawmakers eased the ​tariff level in the legislation ‌to 100% ‌from ⁠a blanket 500% included in a previous version of the bill in order to win support. However, the bill ‌has spiked concerns ​in Congress about ‌potential new powers ⁠for ​Trump.