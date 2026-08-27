US judge weighs challenge to restore Trump's name to Kennedy Center

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

WASHINGTON — An attorney for a U.S. lawmaker on Thursday urged a federal judge to again block the John F. ​Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington from inscribing President Donald Trump's name on the facade of the iconic venue.

The hearing before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper marks the second time the court ‌has been asked to stop the Kennedy Center from putting Trump's name on the memorial to the late President John F. Kennedy.

In May, Cooper ⁠ordered the entertainment and cultural venue to remove Trump's ​name from the building, siding with Democratic Rep. ⁠Joyce Beatty of Ohio in a lawsuit challenging the renaming. Cooper said Congress established the Kennedy Center's ‌name and that "only Congress can ‌change it."

On August 13, the Kennedy Center board, composed of Trump-appointed members, voted to again alter ⁠the building's signage, this time to read "The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center ⁠for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump," while naming the center's grounds the "President Donald J. Trump Plaza."

"We view this as outright defiance" of the court's prior order, a lawyer for Beatty, Nathaniel Zelinsky, told the judge at Thursday's hearing.

Beatty, who serves on the Kennedy Center's board by virtue of her position in Congress, sued after the center changed its marble facade in December to read: "The Donald J. ‌Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

An official portrait of President Donald Trump hangs in the Hall of Nations at the Kennedy Center, which the Trump administration argued in a court filing could eventually face demolition if major repairs are not undertaken, in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. (Photo: Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)

The Kennedy Center ​in June removed Trump's name from the building's marble facade, and a large tarp has covered the wall since then. The administration lost an early effort in a federal appeals court to put Trump's name back up while it appeals Cooper's order.

Speaking outside the court before the hearing, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whom Trump appointed to help oversee the Kennedy Center, defended the latest move. "The board overwhelmingly voted for this," Lutnick told reporters.

He praised the president's efforts to restore the building, saying Trump "has the power, and he has the expertise, ​to get this done."

Beatty has asked the court to block the new renaming plan by September 8. The administration has said it would ‌not take action ‌until then on the ⁠renaming.

The administration countered that adding the new language does not violate the court's injunction because the building would still be named the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. It said the "Restored and Renovated by" inscription simply acknowledges Trump's role.

The filing described what it called Trump's efforts to save the Kennedy Center, including with a two-year planned closure ‌for renovations.

"Without those efforts, the Center ​will deteriorate further into an unsafe, decrepit structure that will be ‌required to be taken down, with ⁠a determination to follow ​on what to build on the site," the administration said.