Members of the public can report visa fraud or abuse with new online tool

Posted - Sept. 24, 2026 at 3:18 p.m.

Travis RichardsKSL
 
The White House is seen from the South Lawn on September 20 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration has created a new public portal to report suspected visa fraud.

The White House is seen from the South Lawn on September 20 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration has created a new public portal to report suspected visa fraud.(Samuel Corum, Getty Images)

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WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is launching a new online tool for members of the public to report visa fraud or misuse.

According to the U.S. Department of State, visa fraud includes things like falsified documents, sham marriages, or fabricated job offers.

Anyone can use the Online Visa Fraud Tip Portal to submit information for review.

The department did not say how it plans to investigate these tips, but did say it is working to hold lawbreakers accountable by revoking visas and referring fraud for further law enforcement investigation.

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