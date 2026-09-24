Members of the public can report visa fraud or abuse with new online tool

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WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is launching a new online tool for members of the public to report visa fraud or misuse.

According to the U.S. Department of State, visa fraud includes things like falsified documents, sham marriages, or fabricated job offers.

Anyone can use the Online Visa Fraud Tip Portal to submit information for review.

The department did not say how it plans to investigate these tips, but did say it is working to hold lawbreakers accountable by revoking visas and referring fraud for further law enforcement investigation.