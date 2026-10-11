General election ballots to be mailed out this week

SALT LAKE CITY — With the November general election just a few weeks away, some voters may want to know where and how they can vote.

Mail-in ballots will be sent to active registered voters starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, and will continue to be mailed out until Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Friday, Oct. 23, is the last day to register to receive a mail-in ballot.

The last day to request a by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Voters can drop off those ballots at drop boxes or in-person voting centers until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Early in-person voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Voters can also mail their ballots in to be counted through the United States Postal Service. Voters should complete the ballot and place it in the postage-paid return envelope, and it must arrive at their county clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

You can find more information on how to register, where to vote and drop off your mail-in ballot at vote.utah.gov.