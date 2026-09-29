The dramatic production by Ballet West to add to your Hallowen bucket list

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SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for something a little more dramatic to add to your Halloween bucket list? Ballet West is bringing Dracula back to the stage, and this production is especially meaningful for the company this year.

Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute shared what makes this version of Dracula so technically demanding for the dancers and the entire company.

Dracula

Presented by Ballet West

October 23-31

Janet Quinney Eccles Capitol Theatre

Salt Lake City

balletwest.org