News  / 

The dramatic production by Ballet West to add to your Hallowen bucket list

Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
Emily Adams in DRACULA
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for something a little more dramatic to add to your Halloween bucket list? Ballet West is bringing Dracula back to the stage, and this production is especially meaningful for the company this year.

Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute shared what makes this version of Dracula so technically demanding for the dancers and the entire company.

Dracula

Presented by Ballet West

October 23-31

Janet Quinney Eccles Capitol Theatre

Salt Lake City

balletwest.org

Most recent News stories

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  