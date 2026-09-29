Drive-thru menus are changing. Here's what restaurants are adding, getting rid of

SALT LAKE CITY — Check the menu! Your favorite drive-thru menu could be changing. Fast-food chains are undergoing a major makeover as millions of Americans take GLP-1 weight-loss meds.

KSL Health contributor Miki Eberhardt shared what restaurants are focusing on, along with a few examples of changes coming.

"This is a massive pivot from supersize because it's actually more like downsize," she said. "We're seeing less of 'Hey, buy more, it's more value for your money,' and now we're seeing this prioritization of quality and even nutrition."

Eberhardt explained that GLP-1 medications change how people experience food. These meds lower appetite and slow digestion and as a result, people aren't eating as much. Portion size becomes a much bigger consideration.

"It also will lower your desire or cravings for kind of those fattier, heavy type foods that we're usually gonna find at fast food places," she said.

Protein is the new priority

If you've noticed protein showing up in everything lately, you're not alone.

"Protein's in everything," Eberhardt said. "Protein Cheerios. There's protein chips, protein popcorn ... you name it."

That focus connects to the needs of many people taking GLP-1 medications. The drugs can be effective for weight loss, but with that there is also concern about losing muscle mass.

"If I'm gonna lose weight rapidly and I'm not getting enough protein, I will lose my muscle mass," Eberhardt explained. "Protein becomes a focus so that I'm not losing that muscle."

That focus on protein is influencing how restaurants design their menus and market their products.

How fast-food chains are responding

"To meet their bottom line, because they're all about making the money," Eberhardt said, "they're focusing on two things: smaller portions and higher protein items."

Several major chains are already rolling out new concepts:

McDonald's: Wraps, Egg Bites, Grilled Chicken

Subway: Protein Pocket

Burger King: Whopper Bites

Restaurants may be targeting customers using weight-loss medications, but Eberhardt said this change is really positive for everyone. If menus keep moving toward more balanced nutrition and away from oversized portions, the benefits reach everyone.

"If we're seeing better quality, higher protein things, less of the higher-fat stuff we don't need, I think that's a win for everybody," Eberhardt emphasized.

Healthy drive-thru hacks

Even without evolving menus, Eberhardt said there are small adjustments you can make that improve the nutrition of fast food.

Ditch the Bun

One option is reducing excess carbs where you can. Eberhardt gave Jersey Mike's "sub in a tub" as an example, where you can get the vegetables and protein without added bread. She emphasized one group that shouldn't limit carbs too much.

"Don't ditch the bun if you're an athlete. You need that," she said.

Build a mini-bowl

Eberhardt also mentioned protein-focused bowls and smaller standalone portions. In some cases, you can even order a protein by itself.

"These mini bowls are kind of fun that we're seeing out of Chipotle," she said. "They have a cup that is literally just a thing of chicken."

These options prioritize protein and fiber-rich combinations instead of larger portions built around rice and filler ingredients.

Opt for a wrap

Eberhardt said to grab a wrap if it's an option.

" If you're looking at a combo of, like, a burger and a fry combo, a wrap's gonna be better macronutrients overall," she explained.

Swap the sides

Sides are one of the easiest places to improve a fast-food meal. A small substitution can boost the overall nutrition without making big changes to the rest of the meal.

"Swap out those fries," Eberhardt said, adding that many places offer a side salad, and she mentioned Chick-fil-A's kale crunch salad.

"You're gonna get in more fiber and vegetables," she said.

This story originally aired on KSL TV and has been reformatted for a digital audience using artificial intelligence.