Here's when Raising Cane's is opening in Idaho Falls

Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 7:35 a.m.

Andrea OlsonEastIdahoNews.com
 
The outside of Raising Cane’s at 2236 S. 25th East in Idaho Falls. This picture was taken earlier in September.

The outside of Raising Cane’s at 2236 S. 25th East in Idaho Falls. This picture was taken earlier in September. (Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Raising Cane's will open in Idaho Falls on Oct. 27, 2026.
  • The restaurant is located at 2236 South 25th East near the mall.
  • Raising Cane's offers made-to-order chicken meals with house-made sides and sauce.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A restaurant known for its craveable chicken-finger meals will open next month.

Raising Cane's, located at 2236 S. 25th East, Idaho Falls, is set to open on Oct. 27, according to company representatives. It's south of the mall, across from the Target and right by where Grocery Outlet used to be.

A representative told EastIdahoNews.com that they are still putting the final touches on the grand opening celebration plans and will provide more information as soon as possible.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has signature made-to-order chicken-finger meals, featuring marinated chicken prepared fresh for every order, along with house-made sides and Cane's Sauce.

According to Raising Cane's owner and founder, Todd Graves, the first Idaho restaurant opened in Meridian last year, followed by Twin Falls in January and Coeur d'Alene. Raising Cane's recently opened a Chubbuck location in March of this year.

The Box Combo, one of Raising Cane’s most popular meals, features chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and Cane’s Sauce.
The Box Combo, one of Raising Cane’s most popular meals, features chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and Cane’s Sauce. (Photo: Raising Cane’s)
The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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