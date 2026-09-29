Here's when Raising Cane's is opening in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A restaurant known for its craveable chicken-finger meals will open next month.

Raising Cane's, located at 2236 S. 25th East, Idaho Falls, is set to open on Oct. 27, according to company representatives. It's south of the mall, across from the Target and right by where Grocery Outlet used to be.

A representative told EastIdahoNews.com that they are still putting the final touches on the grand opening celebration plans and will provide more information as soon as possible.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has signature made-to-order chicken-finger meals, featuring marinated chicken prepared fresh for every order, along with house-made sides and Cane's Sauce.

According to Raising Cane's owner and founder, Todd Graves, the first Idaho restaurant opened in Meridian last year, followed by Twin Falls in January and Coeur d'Alene. Raising Cane's recently opened a Chubbuck location in March of this year.