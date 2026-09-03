Church of Jesus Christ issues invitation for 'all to join' to 'hear the word of God'

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued an invitation Thursday for "all to join as we hear the word of God" during the upcoming 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in October.

A letter signed by President Dallin H. Oaks, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson says: "General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as church leaders give counsel and direction from the Lord.

"We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder and apply the counsel given."

Church leaders will share messages of the gospel of Jesus Christ during 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. sessions on both Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4.

How to watch general conference

The 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be broadcast live across the world in at least 72 languages from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, online and in the church's Gospel Library and Gospel Stream apps, the General Conference YouTube channel, locally on KSL Channel 5 and the KSL+ app, on KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM and 1160 AM. It will also be livestreamed here, at KSL.com.

Other ways to listen to or watch general conference vary by location and are listed online.

Attending a session

Tickets to watch from the Conference Center are available to local stake and ward leaders to disseminate to members and others, though they are limited. Standby seating is sometimes available, but anyone seeking a standby ticket must line up outside the Tabernacle 90 minutes before each session.