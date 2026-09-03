Attorney Dennis Flynn named as Utah's new state risk manager

SALT LAKE CITY — Attorney Dennis Flynn was appointed to head Utah's Division of Risk Management, the state announced Thursday.

Flynn will replace Rachel Terry, who has led the agency since 2023. Government Operations Commissioner Marvin Dodge appointed Flynn and said he had the support of the governor.

"I'm confident Dennis will do an exceptional job," Dodge said. "Dennis has served as general counsel to the Division of Risk Management since 2022 and has been involved in the major details of cases, writing opinions, coordinating with the (attorney general's) Litigation Division, and other complex tasks. He's well prepared to lead in this role."

Flynn has worked in the Utah Attorney General's Office since 2015 and previously worked as a civil and insurance defense litigator, according to a press release from the Department of Government Operations, which houses the Division of Risk Management. That division is tasked with insuring and providing loss control services to state agencies, school districts, higher education institutions and some charter schools.

"In this new role, I look forward to building on the success of the state's captive insurance companies, ensuring they continue to provide financially sound and innovative coverage solutions for all state entities," Flynn said. "I'm committed to working with our team to deliver the highest level of service to our customers across the state and helping them navigate complex coverage needs with efficiency and expertise."

Dodge credited Terry with saving the state millions of dollars as risk manager.

"I wish Rachel well in her new position at the Commissioner's Office within the Utah System of Higher Education," he said.