Iran buries victims of reported US wedding attack, fires on Kuwait

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 9:59 a.m.

 
Rubble lies around a damaged house following a reported U.S. attack near a wedding gathering in Kuhistik, Sirik, Iran, Wednesday. Mourners buried the victims of the reported attack on Thursday as Iran struck a U.S. base in Kuwait in response.

Rubble lies around a damaged house following a reported U.S. attack near a wedding gathering in Kuhistik, Sirik, Iran, Wednesday. Mourners buried the victims of the reported attack on Thursday as Iran struck a U.S. base in Kuwait in response. (Razieh Poudat, ISNA/West Asia News Agency)

4 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Iranian mourned victims of a reported U.S. airstrike on a wedding on Thursday.
  • Tehran retaliated by launching missiles and drones at a U.S. base in Kuwait.
  • Oil prices continued to surge as tensions escalated in the biggest flareup in the war since July.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian mourners carried caskets on Thursday at a funeral for victims of a U.S. airstrike said to have struck a wedding party, ​and Tehran launched missiles and drones overnight at a U.S. base in Kuwait, after the war's biggest escalation in more than a month.

Mourners assembled in the late afternoon outside the village of Kuhestak in Sirik ‌County, along a stretch of the coast of the Strait of Hormuz that was hit by heavy U.S. airstrikes late on Tuesday.

Iranian officials say four people died ⁠and nearly 70 were wounded by a strike that ​hit a home during a wedding. The U.S. military said ⁠it was aware of the Iranian reports but "never targets civilians."

"This is the body of Martyr Amir-Mohammad Karimi, a 4-year-old child ‌who war martyred in an ‌attack on the country's south by the criminal American regime," a reporter from Iran's Mehr news agency ⁠said in footage filmed in front of a pickup truck carrying a ⁠flag-draped coffin beneath a canopy of palm fronds.

In other footage of the funeral, mourners threw petals into the air as doleful music played from a loudspeaker. A casket was carried past a row of soldiers standing at attention with rifles.

US carried out heavy bombardments on Tuesday

Washington launched the airstrikes on Tuesday, hitting what it said were military targets along the coast in retaliation for Iranian attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The sudden escalation of ‌the Iran war has caused a surge in oil prices to levels unseen since ​July. Price rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday, taking Brent crude futures over $96 a barrel.

Iran reported 18 dead in the last U.S. assault, including the four killed at the wedding. It responded on Wednesday to the U.S. strikes with attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, and carried out further attacks early on Thursday, saying it was targeting another U.S. base, in Kuwait.

Kuwait's military said its air defenses had intercepted missiles and drones. But following that, the war's biggest flareup since July appeared to subside, with no more major attacks ​from either side reported as the day wore on.

The month of August was largely quiet in the Gulf after President Donald Trump abruptly ‌halted two weeks ‌of intensive airstrikes in ⁠July, having been warned by his military that Washington was running low on munitions.

Trump has yet to achieve the aims he set out when he launched Operation Epic Fury in February: to end Iran's nuclear program, halt its ability to attack its neighbors and create conditions for Iranians to topple their leadership.

Iran's economy has suffered severely from a U.S. blockade. But its clerical ‌rulers remain in power and aim ​to emerge from the war stronger than before, demanding the lifting ‌of sanctions and hoping to collect ⁠fees from ships that use ​the strait, which carried a fifth of global oil and gas shipments before the war.

Photos

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Iran conflict stories

Related topics

Iran conflictWorldU.S.
Reuters

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  