Shoplifting survey points to financial strain as Americans struggle with costs

SALT LAKE CITY — A new survey suggests some Americans are using an illegal way to stretch their budgets: shoplifting.

A new LendingTree survey found 30% of American adults say they have shoplifted, up from 23% in 2024.

Hygiene products were high on the stolen list, as was clothing. But at the top: food and drinks.

This isn't looting or somebody stealing a plasma TV. This is Jean Valjean, let's go get a loaf of bread to feed the family, stuff.

"It's very 'Les Mis,'" said Matt Schulz with LendingTree. "We're talking about people stealing loaves of bread or gallons of milk."

But before turning to a dishonest five-finger discount, experts recommend seeking help in other places.

Utahns struggling to make ends meet can seek help through organizations including the Utah Food Bank, Utah Department of Workforce Services and Utah Community Action. (Photo: KSL Graphics)

The Utah Food Bank can help people find a nearby pantry.

Utah Community Action offers help with energy bills and housing.

Utah's Department of Workforce Services handles programs including SNAP, Medicaid and child-care assistance.

In Utah, dialing 2-1-1 can connect people with food, housing and utility assistance.

"It can be really hard for people to be vulnerable and to admit that they need help," Schulz said. "What this shoplifting survey shows is that there are plenty of people out there who would rather risk the consequences of being caught shoplifting than admit that they need help."

Under Utah law, stealing merchandise worth less than $500 is generally a class B misdemeanor. Repeat offenses can be worse.