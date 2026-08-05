Get Gephardt helps Sandy mom sort out insurance confusion that left her with $25K bill

By Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL | Posted - Aug. 5, 2026 at 4:59 p.m.

 
Catherine Tyler-Horman, of Sandy, said she was sent to collections after getting caught between the hospital and her insurance company. Having a baby isn't cheap. The average hospital bill hovers around $2,900.

Catherine Tyler-Horman, of Sandy, said she was sent to collections after getting caught between the hospital and her insurance company. Having a baby isn't cheap. The average hospital bill hovers around $2,900. (Mark Less, KSL)

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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Catherine Tyler-Horman faced a $25,000 bill due to insurance confusion.
  • United Healthcare initially denied her claim despite her coverage through her husband.
  • Intermountain Health intervened, and United approved the claim reducing her bill.

SANDY — One month before her son, Atreus, was born, Catherine Tyler-Horman quit her job to be a stay-at-home mom. She knew there would be challenges, but she wasn't expecting a nearly $25,000 hospital bill for her son's birth.

"So, they took care of his side of the bills okay," she said. "Now it's my side of the bills that they're having the issues with."

To be clear, she still has insurance. When she quit her job, she remained covered by her husband's policy with United Healthcare. But she said United denied her claim, telling her initially that she should go through her old insurance from her old job, the one she quit before her son was born.

But even after she got that sorted out, United Healthcare still denied the claim.

"They came telling me, 'Oh well, we haven't received it so we can't pay it if we don't receive it,'" she said.

So, Tyler-Horman called Intermountain Health, the owners of the hospital where Atreus was born. She asked it to send the bill to her new insurance company. Intermountain told her it did, twice.

"Every time I've called, 'Hey, is this going to collections because it's not being paid on?'" she said. "'No, your file is on hold.'"

Indeed, she did wind up in collections. Not wanting to be forced to pay a bill that she believes her insurer should have paid the lion's share, Tyler-Horman asked me to investigate.

Tyler-Horman reviews her billing with KSL's Matt Gephardt.
Tyler-Horman reviews her billing with KSL's Matt Gephardt. (Photo: Mark Less, KSL)

"I don't exactly have 25 grand lying around," she said. "And the longer it sits in collections, the more it's going to affect me and my family."

The KSL Investigators reached out to Intermountain Health on Tyler-Horman's behalf, not through its Billing department but through its Public Relations department. And it had some good news.

In an email, a spokesperson told us it advocated for her with United Healthcare, and it submitted her claim for a third time. That apparently was the charm.

"United finally approved the claim," the spokesperson wrote.

For United Healthcare's part, its spokesperson apologized "for the processing error" on her claims and said it is pleased her "bill has been resolved."

"It's always the same — resend it, resend it, resend it," Tyler-Horman had told us. "Nothing gets done."

Well, this time something got done. She said her portion of that $25,000 bill has dropped down to less than $5,000.

Intermountain Health said the best thing any patient who has had multiple insurance carriers can do is to notify all companies of changes as soon as possible. Don't wait for the bills to roll in after the fact.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Matt Gephardt, KSLMatt Gephardt
You might say that Matt Gephardt was born into journalism. On the day he arrived at the Indiana hospital, his father, a reporter, had to quickly rush away after the delivery in order to front a news report. Matt’s television debut came a few years later when, as a toddler, he was used by an Indianapolis reporter to demonstrate how prescription drugs can be mistaken for candy. Matt’s “professional” career in the business began when he was 17 years old, attending high school in Los Angeles, and he landed a summer-job as a teleprompter operator in the Salt Lake City market. He moved to Utah, enrolled at the University of Utah, and never looked back. In the more than 20 years since, Matt has worked virtually every newsroom job: production crew, video editing, video photography, producing, executive producing. In 2010, Matt made the jump in front of the camera as an investigative “watchdog” reporter. Matt’s reporting has not only earned him several journalism awards, it has also led to law and policy changes at local, state and federal levels. When not investigating on behalf of Utah consumers, Matt enjoys “urban hiking” with his wife and three children – setting out on foot towards Sugarhouse or Downtown hoping to run into a friendly group of people gathered at a park, a festival or a new store or restaurant to try out. Matt is absolutely thrilled to be working at KSL where the commitment to ethical journalism, fairness and community is in lockstep with his own ideals.
Sloan Schrage, KSLSloan Schrage
Sloan Schrage started as an “old man” intern with KSL TV in 2007. For the past ten years, he’s produced daily and investigative stories that impact safety, security and wallets of Utah consumers. When he’s not at KSL, he’s either with his family or trying to repair cars with help from YouTube tutorials, or buying cameras or other photography gear that he’ll never use.
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