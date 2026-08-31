Spanish Fork residents frustrated after mayor voices approval of data center proposal

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

SPANISH FORK — Less than two weeks after Volition — a Provo-based AI data center company — first presented its proposal for a self-powered data center in Spanish Fork, residents are upset that the mayor has voiced his approval for the idea.

Volition, which claims it builds self-powered AI data centers that it says "communities can say yes to," is hoping to redevelop the former Fingerhut warehouse site, 4000 E. U.S. 6.

A Spanish Fork public hearing on Aug. 18 lasted more than six hours and included dozens of residents expressing concerns about the proposal, arguing Volition has not provided enough data or supporting evidence to substantiate its claims of minimal impacts on the community.

The public hearing, however, was not focused on approving the data center project. Instead, city leaders were considering a text amendment to city code that would establish rules and requirements for data centers with onsite power generation facilities. The meeting concluded with the City Council tabling the issue.

The regulations require projects to "operate in permanent electrical isolation," meet strict noise, water use and air quality standards, and state that no more than two of these sites would be allowed within city limits.

Volition CEO Jeff Chavez said the entire motivation of Volition is to create a sustainable data center that solves the issues existing data centers create. He explained Volition's facilities differ from traditional data centers in their design and operations by generating their own power using natural gas-powered fuel cells that do not connect to or place demands on the existing power grid, producing substantially lower emissions and heat and requiring significantly less water.

"I don't think we have said or tried to say everything about it is perfect, but we do think compared to other data centers, what we are doing is innovative, and what we are doing is a solution to the national challenge of growth of data center infrastructure and finding a way to do it better," Chavez said.

A location for a proposed data center at the old Fingerhut building at the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon on Aug. 18. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Residents were not convinced and vehemently voiced opposition in public comment.

"We are not lab rats," resident Teresa Pierce said.

The residents' frustration only grew over the following week after Mayor Mike Mendenhall said on social media he thought the proposal could be good for the city.

"I have done my research. I've talked to independent people in different fields. I've seen and touched what could be called a 'cousin' data center to the one being proposed. I'm grateful for good city professionals, planning commissioners and council members who have done and are doing their research," he said.

The mayor explained how he was grateful for everyone who came to the meeting to ask questions, seek answers and engage in public discourse on the topic. He said the city has earned "good and tough questions" on this topic and other recent projects, and those questions "have made the proposal better."

"In my opinion, the proposal in front of us now, is an opportunity for our city. I feel it warrants moving forward to see if a private business can deliver on what they are proposing to put into an existing 1 million-square-foot building. The guard rails being put in place protect our city," Mendenhall said.

But the post didn't go over well with residents. His post received hundreds of comments questioning why he would support an allegedly untested data center design.

A location for a proposed data center at the old Fingerhut building at the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon on Aug. 18. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

In a response to Mendenhall's post, Tom Thomas said residents deserve more than "unsubstantiated promises, hypothetical projections, or anecdotal opinions of an experimental industry that carries a well documented track record of water contamination, air pollution, noise pollution, negative impacts on wildlife and resident tax and utility bill increases."

He said it is disheartening knowing the mayor wants to move forward on the project despite "clear opposition."

"The message from the people of Spanish Fork is simple and overwhelmingly clear: We do not want a data center in our city. This is not a request for more discussion or another meeting. It is a firm no. We expect our elected officials to honor that and act accordingly," Thomas said.

Madi Bringhurst was very vocal on the post, saying it feels like the mayor has made up his mind and people's emails and concerns are now "meaningless."

Mendenhall responded to her and said he has read all of the emails and will "continue to do so." He said he wants to ensure the city's regulations protect the community legally and in other ways if the project proceeds.

After going back and forth with the mayor on a couple of aspects of the potential law change, Bringhurst said, "I want a law that is written to hold companies accountable to promises made during sales pitches. Not opportunities to see if they can do it. Your job is to legislate and protect well. Not hope promises are true."

Several citizens also were dismayed by some of the mayor's responses that they characterized as unprofessional. For example, Jaimee Trulin commented she never thought she'd refer to the mayor as being "a piece of work."

In response, Mendenhall posted a video of him working out and said, "Like a piece of art, piece of work or something else? I'm doing pull-ups to try and chisel, but it takes time!"

Residents pack the Spanish Fork City Council Chambers during a public hearing on Aug. 18 surrounding a proposed data center project at the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon. (Photo: Shelby Lofton, KSL)

Bree Jewett said the mayor was "full of ego" for responding like that, and Heather Palmer said Mendenhall should be impeached for his actions and attitudes toward the community.

"It is clear he doesn't care what any of his constituents want or say by his remarks. I'm not sure how an elected official can truly act like this and claim to be an honorable official if they won't take the opinions, research and concerns of their constituents seriously," Palmer said.

On another comment thread, Mendenhall responded, "It was the Russians," when asked, "How much rigging is taking place even on the local levels of elections? I would like to know."

Palmer responded in that thread, saying, "You asked for comments and then reply in this way. I was hopeful you would actually care and listen to those who put you in office and do what the people wanted, not what you want, especially on something this controversial."

On Tuesday, the City Council will discuss the text amendment for data center requirements and consider a development agreement with Volition.