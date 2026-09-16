September declared 'Utah's Own Month' to honor local agriculture

By KSL | Updated - Sept. 17, 2026 at 1:31 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 9:42 p.m.

 
Raspberry bushes are pictured at Riley's Orchards in Genola. September is now officially Utah's Own Month, a new celebration highlighting Utah-grown and made products.

Raspberry bushes are pictured at Riley's Orchards in Genola. September is now officially Utah's Own Month, a new celebration highlighting Utah-grown and made products. (Mike Anderson, KSL)

Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — September is now officially Utah's Own Month, a new celebration highlighting Utah-grown and made products.

Gov. Spencer Cox made the declaration starting this year.

It's meant to recognize Utah farmers, ranchers, food producers and local businesses while encouraging the community to support them.

September was chosen because the month encompasses harvest season when locally grown foods are at their peak.

Officials said this year is especially important, as producers have dealt with a lot: drought, freezes, fires and more.

Throughout September, Utah's Own will feature markets, events and promotions across the state. Click here to learn more.

Related:

Fire, flood, drought. Inside Utah's water crisis loop following devastating rains

This summer, Utah burned as hundreds of wildfires scorched the state. Now, it's drowning.

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

UtahEnvironmentBusiness
KSLKSL
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  