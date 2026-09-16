September declared 'Utah's Own Month' to honor local agriculture

SALT LAKE CITY — September is now officially Utah's Own Month, a new celebration highlighting Utah-grown and made products.

Gov. Spencer Cox made the declaration starting this year.

It's meant to recognize Utah farmers, ranchers, food producers and local businesses while encouraging the community to support them.

September was chosen because the month encompasses harvest season when locally grown foods are at their peak.

Officials said this year is especially important, as producers have dealt with a lot: drought, freezes, fires and more.

Throughout September, Utah's Own will feature markets, events and promotions across the state. Click here to learn more.

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