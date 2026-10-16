Provo businesses hoping for tourism spike from Notre Dame-BYU football game

PROVO — As Notre Dame fans converged on downtown Provo Friday, businesses were expressing optimism about a big weekend fueled by one of the biggest football games in the entire country, with the undefeated Irish set to take on undefeated BYU at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.

Irish fans exploring Provo's Center Street Friday afternoon said they had traveled from places like Connecticut, Ohio and California to catch the big game.

Before that, however, friends Mike Tognarelli, Tim Frank and Ed Keener wanted to take in the culture, sights and scenery.

"Especially this time of year, you're getting into the thick of fall, which is fantastic," Tognarelli said during an interview with KSL News. "We had a chance to do a little hike, and now we're taking an opportunity to see the town and the campus."

Keener called Provo "awesome."

"I mean this place — we were like, you know, BYU is a great, historical program," Frank said. "Why wouldn't we go?"

Notre Dame's national fanbase has a reputation for traveling, and Provo Downtown Business Alliance executive director Quinn Peterson said that quickly became evident.

"We have had sold-out hotel rooms and AirBnBs for about eight months in preparation for this game," Peterson said. "We knew immediately that it was going to travel well. We did a little bit of sports tourism to try to get some fans to travel out here, but as soon as we started that effort, we had already sold out all the hospitality. We thought, 'Well shoot, it's already happening.'"

While Peterson couldn't provide an exact projection, he said he expected a "spike" for area businesses, and it's been an ongoing effort to ensure that for BYU sporting events.

"We've put in a lot more effort to make sure that happens," Peterson said. "So downtown has a lot more fun, festive, athletic spirit than it has in the past, and we've also been glad to see that translates into visitors that are staying here, eating dinner here."

It will take as many as five days for data tools used by Explore Utah Valley, Utah County's convention and visitors bureau, to crunch the numbers. But using existing tourism research, executive director Lee Adamson estimates a six-figure weekend.

"According to the state's research, out-of-state overnight visitors spend an average of $240 per day," Adamson said. "Say this game brings in 5,000 out-of-state visitors for a quick two-day trip .... we're already looking at $2,400,000 — and that's new dollars into our local community ... just in direct spend."

Adamson said he wasn't sure how many Notre Dame fans would be present, but he expects a number that far exceeds 5,000.

Even the coffee shops notice a difference surrounding a home BYU football game, and at Peace on Earth Coffee, barista Sophie Neilson said it's obvious when one of those games is happening.

"Whenever BYU is going against Utah State or any of their, like, biggest opponents, we know it's going to be busy, so I'd say it helps with business quite a lot," Neilson said. "That's how I feel I always know there is a game — because everyone comes in here in their BYU merch, and usually that means we're going to be making a lot of hot chocolates, lemonades, cooking a lot of food. They're always really nice."