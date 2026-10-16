Utah adds 25,200 jobs over the past year, as unemployment holds steady at 3.5%

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's economy continues to show steady growth, adding more than 25,000 jobs over the past year while maintaining one of the nation's lowest unemployment rates.

According to the latest employment report from the Utah Department of Workforce Services, nonfarm payroll employment grew 1.4% over the past 12 months, adding 25,200 jobs statewide. Utah's total job count now stands at 1,801,100.

The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.5% in September, while the national unemployment rate rose to 4.2%.

"Utah's labor market remains on solid footing," said Ben Crabb, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Services. "Even as employers take a more selective approach to hiring, strong participation among prime-age workers is driving the state's long-term economic stability."

Department spokesman Jared Mendenhall said the latest numbers reflect a healthy and predictable economy.

"What we're seeing overall right now in the Utah economy is that we're on a good, stable pace," Mendenhall said. "We're seeing job growth across most sectors, and we're continuing to see low unemployment. They're really good numbers, especially compared to the national numbers."

Education and health services posted the strongest gains, adding 8,900 jobs over the past year. Professional and business services added 5,900 jobs, while construction grew by 5,000 positions.

Mendenhall said those sectors continue to drive Utah's employment growth.

"Education and health care continue to see strong growth," he said. "We've also seen an increase in construction jobs."

Not every industry expanded. The information sector lost 1,700 jobs year over year, while natural resources and mining remained flat.

Mendenhall attributed some of the decline in information jobs to shifts in consumer demand and the completion of major projects.

"We've seen people move away from some of the services that were previously being provided," he said. "We've also seen a lot of big projects wrap up."

Economists often look for consistency in employment data, and Mendenhall said Utah's recent reports have shown exactly that.

"The job numbers look a lot like they did last month, and they look a lot like they did the month before that," he said. "That stability and predictability are great for business owners because they can have confidence there's still going to be growth, and they're confident to invest in their businesses."

He added that consumers also benefit from a stable labor market.

"For workers, you have that confidence," Mendenhall said. "It's okay to get that new car. It's okay to go out to dinner. Those are the kinds of things we want to see."

Despite the strong statewide numbers, officials acknowledged that some Utahns continue to face challenges in their job search.

"Just because there's job growth and low unemployment doesn't mean everybody's having a great time out there," Mendenhall said. It now takes an average of 20 weeks to find a job if you're looking.

For those seeking employment, the Department of Workforce Services offers job-search assistance, apprenticeship programs, career training, resume support, interview coaching, and access to thousands of job openings across the state.

"We have apprenticeship programs where you can earn while you learn and transition into a career that might be a better fit," Mendenhall said. "We also have employment specialists who can help with resumes, interviews, and the job search process."

More information is available at jobs.utah.gov.

"That's the place to start," Mendenhall said. "You can get the information you need and find that next career opportunity."