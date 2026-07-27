Extreme heat keeps Utah HVAC crews busy

SALT LAKE CITY — Another day of extreme heat across Utah is sending families to splash pads and keeping air conditioning repair technicians working around the clock.

"We are insanely busy right now with this heat wave," said Derek Whipple, an HVAC technician with Whipple Heating and Air.

By late afternoon, Whipple was still making service calls, helping homeowners whose cooling systems were struggling under the relentless heat.

With temperatures topping 100 degrees over the weekend, a visit from an air conditioning technician can be a welcome sight for residents without a working AC unit.

"When we get to houses, we might as well be wearing a cape, like we're superheroes," Whipple said. "People are so grateful to have us in their homes and fix their AC."

Whipple says homeowners can reduce the chances of costly breakdowns by performing simple maintenance, including replacing air filters, keeping outdoor units clean and avoiding setting thermostats excessively low.

While many seek relief indoors, others are heading to local splash pads.

At the South Jordan splash pad, children ran through fountains and sprays as parents welcomed a break from the heat.

"It is super hot, so we are here to cool down and let the kids entertain themselves," said Jani Rogers, who brought her family to the park.

Janica Schmuck said the heat has been relentless.

"Triple digits — it's been really hot," Schmuck said. "So we're ready to cool down."

Jessica Bouwhuin said the outing was something her children had been requesting for days.

"I am giving my kids a reprieve that they have been asking for every day," she said.

Whether it's a splash pad or a working air conditioner, residents across Utah are finding whatever relief they can during one of the hottest stretches of the summer.

"It's hot. I mean, it's super hot," Whipple said.

Many cities also offer cooling centers and other public spaces where people can escape the heat, including community centers, libraries and some museums. Officials encourage residents, especially older adults and other vulnerable populations, to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day and seek air-conditioned spaces when possible.