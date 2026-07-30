China warns of retaliation if US sticks with robot ban

By Liz ‌Lee, Reuters | Updated - July 30, 2026 at 1:22 p.m. | Posted - July 30, 2026 at 8:47 a.m.

 
A visitor high-fives a humanoid robot at the Keenon Robotics booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 18.

A visitor high-fives a humanoid robot at the Keenon Robotics booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 18. (Go Nakamura, TPX via Reuters)

Save Story

BEIJING — China will "resolutely retaliate" and ​safeguard its interests if the United States insists on acting ‌unilaterally over an import ban on new Chinese ⁠robots and ​power inverters, the ⁠commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The ‌ministry urged the ‌United States to immediately withdraw ⁠the measures and ⁠stop its "erroneous actions," saying they discriminate against and suppress Chinese companies and products.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission released measures on Tuesday, ‌seeking to protect the ​U.S. artificial intelligence buildout from national security threats and reshore key industries slated for explosive growth.

China said the FCC had ignored Beijing's repeated representations and continued to intensify ​its restrictive measures.

The ministry accused ‌the U.S. ‌of ⁠generalizing the concept of national security, calling it "market distortion and unilateral bullying behavior" that ignored the interests of ‌Chinese and American ​industries.

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

WorldBusinessScience
Liz ‌Lee

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  