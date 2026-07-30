China warns of retaliation if US sticks with robot ban

BEIJING — China will "resolutely retaliate" and ​safeguard its interests if the United States insists on acting ‌unilaterally over an import ban on new Chinese ⁠robots and ​power inverters, the ⁠commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The ‌ministry urged the ‌United States to immediately withdraw ⁠the measures and ⁠stop its "erroneous actions," saying they discriminate against and suppress Chinese companies and products.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission released measures on Tuesday, ‌seeking to protect the ​U.S. artificial intelligence buildout from national security threats and reshore key industries slated for explosive growth.

China said the FCC had ignored Beijing's repeated representations and continued to intensify ​its restrictive measures.

The ministry accused ‌the U.S. ‌of ⁠generalizing the concept of national security, calling it "market distortion and unilateral bullying behavior" that ignored the interests of ‌Chinese and American ​industries.