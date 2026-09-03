Campbell's taps price hikes, cost cuts as results 'remain unacceptable'

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Sept 3 — Campbell's said on Thursday it has closed plants, cut ​jobs and planned more price increases on select products as the soup-and-snacks maker seeks to offset rising costs and restore profitability.

Its shares were down ‌about 11% and on track for their worst day since 2018 as the company also cut its dividend ⁠by a third and forecast annual ​sales and profit below estimates.

"Our results remain ⁠unacceptable," CEO Mick Beekhuizen said, adding that Campbell's will be "addressing reality head-on."

Consumer goods ‌companies have increasingly faced ‌resistance from budget-conscious shoppers, particularly lower-income households that have gravitated toward cheaper, ⁠private-label and value brands.

Despite this, Campbell's has raised ⁠prices in recent years to protect its margins against risings costs of raw-materials, logistics and investments behind soup and sauce launches and holiday merchandising programs.

The company has implemented average price increases of 4% to 5% across roughly 60% of its portfolio, with benefits expected to begin flowing through in the second ‌quarter, even as sales take a hit, CFO Todd ​Cunfer said on a call with analysts.

"(Campbell's) is clearly taking a much more aggressive self-help stance," Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar said.

The company said it plans to generate about $500 million in cost savings by fiscal 2030.

"The brand needs innovation, packaging, and price-pack architecture that can change perceptions and give consumers a reason to choose it beyond nostalgia," eMarketer analyst Suzy Davidkhanian said.

Campbell's expects fiscal 2027 net ​sales to decline 2% to 4%, compared with analysts' expectations for a 0.8% drop, according ‌to data compiled ‌by LSEG. It ⁠forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.65 to $1.80, below estimates of $1.86.

Net sales fell 8% to $2.14 billion in the fourth quarter, sightly missing estimates of $2.15 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of 39 cents were in line with expectations.

Volumes in the company's snacks segment ‌fell 6%, while prices rose ​1%. For its meals and beverages segment, ‌where prices remained the same, ⁠volumes rose 3%.

(Reporting ​by Koyena Das in Bengaluru and Alexander Marrow in London; Editing by Pooja Desai and ​Devika Syamnath)