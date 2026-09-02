Brazil steelmaker CSN says Steinbruch leaving CEO role after 24 years

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 2, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 4:10 p.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: Train tracks are seen near Brazil's Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN, National Steel Company), in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil March 25, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: Train tracks are seen near Brazil's Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN, National Steel Company), in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil March 25, 2025. (REUTERS/Lucas Landau/File Photo)

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SAO PAULO, Sept 2 — Brazilian steelmaker ​CSN said on Wednesday that Benjamin Steinbruch, a ‌member of the family who controls ⁠the company, ​is leaving ⁠the position of chief ‌executive officer ‌he has held since 2002.

He ⁠will ⁠be replaced by Fabio Schvartsman, a former CEO of mining firm Vale, as of September 3, the ‌steelmaker said in ​a securities filing. Steinbruch was approved as chairman of the board of directors, it added.

The leadership change comes as CSN, which ​besides steel, has operations ‌in ‌sectors such ⁠as cement, infrastructure and mining, is working to reduce its debt, including by ‌selling its ​cement unit.

(Reporting by ‌Andre Romani; ⁠Editing ​by Chris Reese and Natalia ​Siniawski)

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