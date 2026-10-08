American Airlines extends Starlink Wi-Fi rollout to entire mainline fleet

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FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines said on Thursday it now intends to install SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service on its entire primary fleet of over 1,000 aircraft from next year, extending a plan already in place for roughly half of the fleet.
- American Airlines in May had said it plans to install Starlink on more than 500 Airbus aircraft beginning next year.
- The roll-out will now include over 530 Boeing aircraft as well.
- The Starlink-equipped fleet will use SpaceX's Performance Aero Terminal, an aircraft-mounted satellite internet antenna system.
- The terminal is capable of delivering speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second, the airline said.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The carrier operates a mainline fleet of more than 1,030 aircraft.
- Over 900 are single-aisle planes, and the rest are widebody aircraft.
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