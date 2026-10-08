American Airlines extends Starlink Wi-Fi rollout to entire mainline fleet

Posted - Oct. 8, 2026 at 10:34 a.m.

ReutersReutersMegavarshini ​G. SomasundaramReuters
 
American Airlines said on Thursday ​it now intends to install SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service on ‌its entire primary fleet of over 1,000 aircraft ⁠from next ​year.

American Airlines said on Thursday ​it now intends to install SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service on ‌its entire primary fleet of over 1,000 aircraft ⁠from next ​year. (Nathan Howard, Reuters)

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FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines said on Thursday ​it now intends to install SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service on ‌its entire primary fleet of over 1,000 aircraft ⁠from next ​year, extending a ⁠plan already in place for ‌roughly half of ‌the fleet.

  • American Airlines in May ⁠had said ⁠it plans to install Starlink on more than 500 Airbus aircraft beginning next year.
  • The roll-out will now include over 530 Boeing aircraft ‌as well.
  • The ​Starlink-equipped fleet will use SpaceX's Performance Aero Terminal, an aircraft-mounted satellite internet antenna system.
  • The terminal is capable of delivering speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second, ​the airline said.
  • The financial ‌terms of ‌the ⁠deal were not disclosed.
  • The carrier operates a mainline fleet of more than 1,030 aircraft.
  • Over 900 are ‌single-aisle planes, and ​the rest are ‌widebody aircraft.

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